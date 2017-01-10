KU rallies in second half to beat Oklahoma 81-70, No. 1 ranking in reach

Kansas’ Bill Self reached yet another coaching milestone on Tuesday night, this one attained against his former arch-rival in his home state.
The 53-year-old Self — who claimed the 600th victory of a 24-year career on Dec. 6 against UMKC and led the Jayhawks to win No. 2,200 in program history on Saturday versus Texas Tech — notched win No. 400 in his 14th season as KU coach Tuesday (against 84 losses), courtesy of a somewhat shaky 81-70 victory over Oklahoma at Lloyd Noble Center.
Self, a high school hero out of Edmond, Okla., who played his college ball at Oklahoma State, saw his No. 2-ranked Jayhawks improve to 15-1 overall and 4-0 in Big 12 Conference play on a night No. 1-ranked Baylor was throttled at West Virginia, 89-68. That means KU could be No. 1 in the country next week if the Jayhawks beat Oklahoma State on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.
The milestone ‘W’ against Oklahoma proved to be a victory Self may not soon forget, considering the Jayhawks trailed (6-9, 0-4) Oklahoma by nine points at halftime after OU outscored KU 24-6 over the last nine minutes of the half.
It was Frank Mason who came to the rescue, scoring 19 of his game-high 28 points in a highly productive second half. Mason, who hit 11 of 19 shots on the night, scored 12 points in a 23-9 KU run to open the second half that gave the Jayhawks a 50-45 lead with 13:49 to go.
Mason had 15 points and Svi Mykhailiuk nine during the first eight minutes of the second half as the run extended to 29-11 and KU led, 56-47, with 12:11 to go.
Josh Jackson finished with 16 points and Devonté Graham had 13 for KU. Landen Lucas had 13 rebounds and 10 points.
Kansas used an early 12-4 run to extend a 9-8 lead to 21-12 with 9:19 left in the first half. Graham had five points and Lagerald Vick three in the surge, while Mason and Lucas had two points apiece
However, it was all OU from that point on in the initial half.
Kameron McGusty scored eight points, Rashard Odomes seven, Khadeem Lattin six, Dante Buford five and Jamuni McNease and Kristian Doolittle four the first 20 minutes. Jordan Woodard, who was ruled out of his fifth straight game by Lon Kruger on Monday, returned from his undisclosed injury, entered in the first half but didn’t score until the final 20 minutes. He finished with seven points.
KU hit just 34.4 percent of its shots in the first half, including 3 of 11 threes. KU was 2 of 2 from the line in the first half, while OU was 7 of 9 and hit 37.1 percent of its shots overall. OU hit 3 of 10 threes the first half.
KU’s anemic first half offensive attack was led by Mason, who had nine points, and Lucas, who had six.
Self said on his pre-game radio show that he wasn’t counting out Woodard playing in the game, even though he’d missed four in a row.
“We kind of prepared for both. He’s part of the scouting report, but we won’t change whether he plays or doesn’t,” Self said.
KU will return home to face Oklahoma State in a 1 p.m. tip Saturday. Oklahoma will meet Texas Tech at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman.
Trae Young not in house
Trae Young, a 6-2 senior point guard from Norman (Okla.) North High, who is ranked No. 14 nationally by Rivals.com, did not attend Tuesday’s KU-OU game. He has both schools on his list of prospective colleges, as well as Oklahoma State and Kentucky. Trae’s dad, Rayford Young, was a standout guard at Texas Tech.
Young scored 43 points with 11 rebounds, seven assists and six steals in North’s 72-51 victory over Yukon on Monday night in the finals of the McGuinness High School Classic in Oklahoma City. KU assistant coach Norm Roberts attended the game.
Collison in house
Former KU forward Nick Collison of the Oklahoma City Thunder attended the game.
Comments