KU’s defense shuts down Texas Tech in first half of 85-68 victory

Kansas’ basketball team claimed all-time victory No. 2,200 on Saturday night thanks in part to the return of Bill Self-style defense.
It was improved defense, that is, at least for one half.
The Jayhawks, who allowed a whopping 88 points in a two-point victory over Kansas State on Tuesday night in Allen Fieldhouse — and were challenged by their coach to step up the intensity on ‘D’ — held Texas Tech to 27 points on 37.5 percent shooting in the first half of a somewhat workmanlike 85-68 Jayhawk win Saturday.
The Red Raiders, who were 3 of 13 on three-pointers in the first half, heated up for eight threes the final half and knocked down 11 for the game in 28 tries.
KU hit 9 of 18 threes.
The Jayhawks improved to 2,200-837 in program history, and more importantly 3-0 in Big 12 play this season and 14-1 overall. Tech fell to 12-3 and 1-2.
KU’s Frank Mason exploded for 26 points (11 of 12 from line), including seven in a 12-0 run that extended a 60-55 lead to 72-55 with six minutes left. Devonté Graham scored a season-high 20 points, Josh Jackson added 17 and Landen Lucas had 8 points and 6 rebounds.
Zach Smith and Aaron Ross had 17 points, and Keenan Evans scored 16 for Texas Tech, which hit 40.7 percent of its shots to KU’s 51.8 percent. KU hit 18 of 22 free throws.
Texas Tech did erupt for 41 points in the final 20 minutes.
Mason scored 11 points, while Graham and Jackson added 10 as KU claimed a 37-27 lead at halftime. The only other Jayhawks to score were Lucas (4) and Lagerald Vick (2) as Self used seven players in the half and seven for the game.
KU’s 10-point halftime lead was made possible by a seven-point scoring spree in the final minute of the half, KU led by just 30-27 at 1:23 after a bucket by Texas Tech’s Smith came immediately out of a Red Raiders timeout.
Jackson dunked following a steal at :52. Texas Tech’s Anthony Livingston then was guilty of a costly technical foul with 32 ticks left on the clock. After fouling and having words for KU’s Mason, he was approached by Lucas. Livingston bounced back, acting as if Lucas made contact with him. After having words with a ref, Livingston was hit with the “T.”
Mason hit three of four free throws to make it 35-27. On the ensuing possession, Lucas hit an inside shot at :02 off a feed from Mason to up the margin to 10.
Graham scored 10 points as KU grabbed a 15-7 lead with 11:34 left in the first half. He hit 4 of 6 shots at that point, including 2 of 4 threes. He also had a dunk, his second of the season.
KU led 22-11 with eight minutes to play in the half, but Texas Tech used a 9-3 run to slice the gap to 25-20.
KU will next meet Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. The Sooners (6-8, 0-3) on Saturday dropped their sixth straight game, falling to Kansas State 75-64 in Manhattan, Kan.
The Sooners, who are rebuilding in their first season since the graduation of Buddy Hield, have 11 freshmen and sophomores on the roster, most of any Oklahoma team in the Lon Kruger era and the most of any Big 12 roster this season.
Oklahoma’s Jordan Woodard has missed the last four games because of an undisclosed injury. He has averaged 17.6 points per game in 10 games.
Unofficial visitor
Kaleb “K.J.” Fitzgerald, a 5-foot-10 junior point guard from Cardinal Newman High in West Palm Beach, Fla., attended Saturday’s game on an unofficial recruiting visit.
He’s unranked in the recruiting Class of 2018 by Rivals.com. He’s heard from Kansas State, TCU, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and others.
Azubuike’s back in town
KU freshman Udoka Azubuike, who had wrist surgery on Wednesday in Akron, Ohio, is back in Lawrence. He attended the game and sat on the Jayhawk bench.
Gary Bedore
