KU’s Brandon Rush to have jersey retired at Allen Fieldhouse

A second member of Kansas’ 2008 national championship team will have his jersey placed in the Allen Fieldhouse rafters.
Brandon Rush, who was a first-team All-Big 12 player in all three of his seasons during 2006-08, will have his No. 25 jersey retired at halftime of KU’s Feb. 22 home game against TCU, the school announced Saturday.
Rush will join teammate Mario Chalmers, who received the same distinction in 2013.
“I still can’t believe it right now,” Rush said in a release. “I came from Kansas City and played down the street from Lawrence. Being able to have my name up there is pretty big in representing my whole family.”
Rush was the 2006 Big 12 freshman of the year and started 101 of his 109 games at KU. He was a Wooden All-American in both 2007 and 2008 and also led the Jayhawks in scoring each of his three seasons.
“This is something I knew we would be doing for a long time,” KU coach Bill Self said. “When Brandon left KU, I knew his jersey would get hung based on what he accomplished here. When I spoke with Brandon about it, he was so thrilled to know his legacy will live here forever.”
Now with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, Rush will join B.H. Born and Danny Manning as players who had their No. 25 jerseys retired.
“I think of Kansas basketball as a winning program,” Rush said, “and I was blessed to be a part of it.”
