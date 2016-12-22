Kansas rolls past UNLV in Las Vegas

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends Pause

1:07 KU coach Bill Self happy with start, frustrated with end vs. UNLV

3:19 KU basketball coach Bill Self previews UNLV game

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

3:10 Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure spends time one-on-one with customers

1:42 Kansas City's dangerous buildings come crashing down

1:51 'Fences' (Teaser trailer)

0:51 Blue Springs police search for stolen car suspect

4:29 Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos on his father who died in a 2013 plane crash