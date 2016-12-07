University of Kansas

December 7, 2016 12:06 AM

How Frank Mason’s three-point shot has evolved at KU

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

LAWRENCE

There was a short — but important — comment from Kansas coach Bill Self following his team’s 105-62 victory over UMKC on Tuesday night.

Someone asked about senior guard Frank Mason, who scored 30 points while remaining as a top candidate for national player of the year honors.

Self, instead, wanted to talk about the past.

KU hits 15 threes and Self records 600th victory in 105-62 win over UMKC

 

“The young man has really worked on his shot,” the coach said. “It’s a quicker release. He’s doing a lot of things, and the basket’s large for him right now.”

Mason made 6 of 7 three-pointers Tuesday and has made 55 percent of his attempts this season.

It’s hard to remember now, but it wasn’t always like this for Mason.

Let’s go back to his freshman year. While his outside shot wasn’t broken, Self was correct in that it … was … slow.

via GIPHY

Mason makes this three-pointer, but notice how long it takes him to release it. Florida’s Casey Prather has time to rotate from outside the lane, take a step and then hop, nearly blocking this attempt even after it appeared to be wide open.

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Even after the attempt went through, ESPN analyst Dick Vitale said this on the broadcast: “That’s not his strength. He was 3 for 19 shooting the three coming into this game.”

So that’s where Mason started. Let’s compare that to Tuesday.

via GIPHY

Even with a defender close to him, he’s able to get his shot away. The whole process has sped up from three years ago.

Perhaps this gives us the best look. I’ve synched up (as best I could) Mason three-pointers from the Florida game and Tuesday’s UMKC game, beginning the video with the moment he catches.

via GIPHY

Notice how Mason doesn’t have to go as low with his shot as before.

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

He’s releasing it much faster than he was …

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

with the video showing that Tuesday’s shot goes in before 2013’s is even close to the basket.

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Again, this should only give Mason more confidence that he can get his shot off cleanly. And he certainly showed that with a late three-pointer from NBA range.

via GIPHY

It was interesting listening to Chris Piper’s call on Jayhawk TV.

“You give him a little cushion,” Piper said, “and that’s all he needs.”

Yes, that’s a true statement from 2016.

And for that, Mason deserves a lot of credit.

UMKC stays true to offensive identity in loss to No. 3 Kansas

KU hoops replay: Jayhawks vs. UMKC updates, stats and chat

 

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

Related content

University of Kansas

Comments

Videos

KU coach Bill Self gets 600th win

View more video

Sports Videos