KU football turns it over six times in 43-7 loss to Memphis

When he took over as his team’s offensive play-caller in the offseason, Kansas coach David Beaty knew this was the risk.
A disaster game on offense, like KU’s 43-7 loss at Memphis on Saturday, was going to leave the head coach open to most of the criticism.
In the aftermath, Beaty will be left to answer for the Jayhawks’ six-turnover effort in their 39th consecutive loss away from Memorial Stadium.
The errors offensively were frequent and egregious.
While still using a two-quarterback system, Beaty watched as both of his signal-callers made mental mistakes. Ryan Willis made a first-quarter miscue, failing to secure the ball on a scramble before fumbling it away.
Montell Cozart’s gaffes came in the second quarter. He fumbled on one play when he carelessly dropped it after turning to throw a screen pass, then later lofted an errant throw across his body that was intercepted by defensive lineman Jonathan Wilson and returned 61 yards for a touchdown.
KU — with a coach in Beaty who harps on the importance of turnovers each week — entered the halftime locker room trailing 33-7 after giving it away four times to Memphis’ zero.
Take out the turnovers, and it still wouldn’t have been considered a good day for KU’s offense.
Outside of one long run — a 66-yard touchdown sprint from Khalil Herbert opened up by blocks from D’Andre Banks and Michael Zunica — Beaty’s version of the Air Raid never found a rhythm. Seven of the Jayhawks’ first-half drives went for seven yards or fewer, with only three possessions lasting longer than three plays.
The final numbers didn’t look much better. KU rushed for 121 yards (even with the 66-yard dash) and threw for 193 in a high-possession game.
The Jayhawks had to reshuffle their offensive line because of injuries. Starting center Joe Gibson and right guard Mesa Ribordy were held out, which forced some position changes, even with tackle Jordan Shelley-Smith returning.
KU’s linemen struggled early. New center Jacob Bragg left some snaps low, which contributed to one lost fumble. Miscommunication also led to numerous Memphis blitzers being allowed to go untouched through the middle of the line toward KU quarterbacks.
The Jayhawks defense, for the second straight week, had to try to bail out the offense while often working with a short field. The results were mixed, as Memphis a few times had to settle for field goals, though the Tigers also struck for an 84-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
KU, 1-2, is off next week before playing its first Big 12 game at Texas Tech on Thursday, Sept. 29.
