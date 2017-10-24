More Videos

K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season 2:38

K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season

Pause
K-State QB Alex Delton on Oklahoma loss 2:04

K-State QB Alex Delton on Oklahoma loss

A risky Haloween for your eyes? 0:56

A risky Haloween for your eyes?

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities 2:35

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 2:14

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri

St. Teresa’s Academy on diversity 2:25

St. Teresa’s Academy on diversity

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory 2:21

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 2:24

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me'

  • K-State's Dean Wade: "I've made huge strides"

    Kansas State forward Dean Wade spoke Tuesday about the Wildcats team at the Big 12 Media Days.

Kansas State forward Dean Wade spoke Tuesday about the Wildcats team at the Big 12 Media Days. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star
Kansas State forward Dean Wade spoke Tuesday about the Wildcats team at the Big 12 Media Days. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

Kansas State University

Dean Wade’s game about to get bigger for K-State basketball

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

October 24, 2017 3:44 PM

For a player who has often stood taller than his peers on the hardwood, Dean Wade hasn’t often been a double-digit rebounder.

In his first two seasons as a starter at Kansas State, the 6-foot-10 Wade has reached at least 10 boards in a game just once, two seasons ago when he pulled down 13 against Missouri in his fourth college game.

Wade has averaged 4.8 rebounds for his Wildcats career after grabbing 8.4 per game during his career at St. John High.

He’s the first to tell you that it’s time to play bigger. Wade didn’t need coach Bruce Weber to tell him that, but he did anyway.

“When he says we need to rebound, I take that as a personal challenge,” Wade said. “Bigs are supposed to rebound. It’s going to be my main focus this season.”

Not that Wade hasn’t delivered in other ways. He’s been dependable and consistent, his scoring average topping nine points each season. Wade raised his shooting percentages to 40.2 from beyond the arc and 49.6 percent on all shots last season.

He saved his best scoring games for rival Kansas — two of his three 20-point games last season came against the Jayhawks.

Huge for a small-town Kansan.

But for the Wildcats to fulfill their ambition and to return to the NCAA Tournament, they have to find the rebounds lost upon the departure of Wesley Iwundu and D.J. Johnson, who combined for 13 boards last season.

The early signs are positive.

“He’s taken a nice step,” Weber said. “He’s been a much more dominating factor in practice, which we want. Now, can he do it for 30-something games a year?”

More Videos

K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season 2:38

K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season

Pause
K-State QB Alex Delton on Oklahoma loss 2:04

K-State QB Alex Delton on Oklahoma loss

A risky Haloween for your eyes? 0:56

A risky Haloween for your eyes?

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities 2:35

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 2:14

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri

St. Teresa’s Academy on diversity 2:25

St. Teresa’s Academy on diversity

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory 2:21

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 2:24

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me'

  • K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season

    Kansas State Wildcats coach Bruce Weber took questions about the upcoming men's basketball season during Big 12 Media Day at the Sprint Center, including his reaction to being picked to finish eighth.

K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season

Kansas State Wildcats coach Bruce Weber took questions about the upcoming men's basketball season during Big 12 Media Day at the Sprint Center, including his reaction to being picked to finish eighth.

Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

In last weekend’s exhibition victory over Missouri State, Wade led K-State with seven rebounds in 22 minutes. Over the 28 minutes Wade averaged last year, it would have been nine boards. Over 30 minutes, that works out to 9.5 rebounds, which would have ranked him third in the Big 12 last season.

“Those would be pretty good numbers,” Weber said. “I think he’s capable of it now. The strength, his conditioning, he’s more explosive. He’s a good player, and we’re going to need him to do a lot.”

Weber said confidence can be an issue with Wade, not just with rebounding. So last year Weber showed Wade a Kansas State individual statistics sheet with the names covered.

Weber showed Wade the paper and asked him, if he was the coach, who should be encouraged to take more shots. The same player was shooting 52 percent on two-pointers and 42 percent on threes, and Wade pointed to that line

It was him.

“I told him, ‘You might want to take that advice and shoot the basketball,’” Weber said.

Now the directive is rebounding, and Wade is stoked at the prospect of improving this part of his game without surrendering other contributions. For instance, he’s too good a shooter not take his game outside. But that shouldn’t prevent him from crashing the boards.

“There were times last year when I wasn’t in the lane or close enough to the basket, and I wouldn’t go in there and battle because the percentage chance of me getting a rebound from the outside wasn’t high,” Wade said. “That won’t be the case this year.

“This year, I’m going in every time and think I’m going to get every rebound.”

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season 2:38

K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season

Pause
K-State QB Alex Delton on Oklahoma loss 2:04

K-State QB Alex Delton on Oklahoma loss

A risky Haloween for your eyes? 0:56

A risky Haloween for your eyes?

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities 2:35

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 2:14

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri

St. Teresa’s Academy on diversity 2:25

St. Teresa’s Academy on diversity

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory 2:21

Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 2:24

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me'

  • K-State's Dean Wade: "I've made huge strides"

    Kansas State forward Dean Wade spoke Tuesday about the Wildcats team at the Big 12 Media Days.

K-State's Dean Wade: "I've made huge strides"

View More Video