Corey Sutton released from K-State football scholarship; Bill Snyder apologizes

Former Kansas State wide receiver Corey Sutton on Friday was released from his athletic scholarship with the Wildcats.

Sutton, from Charlotte, N.C., had been fighting to get a release after announcing earlier this month that he planned to transfer.

Thank you to everyone who supported me, I am now released from Kansas State University. — 12 (@coreysutton1997) June 2, 2017

The release comes a day after Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder defended his program’s philosophy about granting transfers and referenced a player who failed two drug tests without naming the player.

In a release from K-State, Snyder apologized.

“I would like to apologize to Corey and his family for my remarks last night which included sensitive and private information,” Snyder said. “I spoke out of line and for that I express a sincere regret for my comments.”

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor and Snyder said in the release that Sutton is permitted to transfer to and receive athletic aid from any of the schools he requested. Sutton said he gave K-State a list of 35 schools.

“After having further dialogue with Coach Snyder and the Sutton family, we believe that it is in everyone’s best interest to grant Corey his full release,” Taylor said. “We wish Corey the best as he continues his athletic and academic career.”

Taylor told The Star he spoke with Snyder and the Sutton family on Friday morning, and that’s when the decision was made to release Sutton.

“I just felt at this point for us, for Corey, for the program, it was best to let Corey go and get his release,” Taylor said Friday.

Sutton appeared in 10 games as a freshman last season. He said that Wildcats position coach Andre Coleman told him that if he graduated from high school early, Sutton would start as a freshman.

On Thursday, Snyder said “that’s not even close to being accurate.”

“If you’re a No. 2 (second team) you probably want to be a No. 1, and if you have the option to leave and you have 22 No. 2s on your team leaving you don’t have much a team left,” Snyder said before an appearance at a Catbackers function in Overland Park. “It doesn’t make sense to not try to prevent that from happening.”

Snyder said Thursday he believed he has the trust of the fan base.

“I’ve been around here for 28 years, the young man was in our program for less than two years,” Snyder said. “I think our fans know what I’m about. They know what our program is about. I think they trust that.”

Snyder spoke to his players’ understanding requirements when he referred to a player who had twice failed a drug test. It’s unclear whether he was speaking specifically about Sutton.

“All of our players understand that if you do right and abide by the law and our regulations,” Snyder said. “There’s a young man who’s been in trouble twice, tested positive twice. I’ve never kept a player in our program who has tested positive two times. Drug testing. We have some rules in the athletic department that allowed that to happen this time.”

Attempts to clarify the statement were unsuccessful.