K-State women fall short of NCAA Sweet 16 with loss to Stanford

The banner in Bramlage Coliseum listing the Sweet 16 appearances of the Kansas State women’s basketball team won’t need to be taken down this summer.
The seventh-seeded Wildcats lost to No. 2 seed Stanford 69-48 on Monday, ending their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under third-year coach Jeff Mittie and the illustrious careers of seniors Breanna Lewis and Kindred Wesemann.
Lewis finished with 9 points and 4 rebounds, and Wesemann, who played at Pleasant Hill, finished with 11 points and 5 assists.
For a brief moment in the third quarter, it looked as if Stanford might have lost steam. Brittany McPhee, who was 4 for 4 on three-point plays in the first half, missed her fifth attempt at a three. The Cardinal had failed to convert their first four possessions of the half.
Then, Alanna Smith, a sophomore who has excelled coming off the Stanford bench, got an easy layup with 7:43 left in the quarter to start an 8-0 run for the Cardinal offense.
K-State added 10 more points in the period, including a three-pointer that Kayla Goth hit from the left corner to cut Stanford’s lead to 20.
The Wildcats (23-11) trailed by 18 at the end of the third quarter — and would never get any closer.
McPhee scored 21 points for Stanford on five three-pointers, and Smith added 19 points and 7 rebounds.
By a fluke, K-State got to play host to the first and second rounds of the NCAA women’s tournament. Stanford had secured the right but had already committed its home arena to the Pac-12 women’s gymnastics meet.
K-State shouldn’t have had the advantage of its purple-trimmed Bramlage Coliseum. But Stanford didn’t need its home crowd anyway.
Stanford (30-5) will travel to Lexington, Ky., for regional play at Rupp Arena this weekend. The Cardinal will play Texas (25-8), the No. 3 seed out of Austin, on Friday.
