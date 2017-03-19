Stanford stands in way of K-State women reaching Sweet 16

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia Pause

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers

1:16 KU coach Bill Self after Michigan State win: 'Nobody listened to me'

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

0:37 Kansas' Josh Jackson on playing against friends on Michigan State

1:50 Adoption by the numbers: Hundreds of children in Kansas await new families

6:09 Tour of Olathe West High School

0:59 KU's Bill Self says Michigan State is hard to 'prepare for in one day'