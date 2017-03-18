K-State women beat Drake 67-54 in NCAA Tournament opener

The Kansas State women’s basketball team has been here before. The first round of the NCAA Tournament has featured the Wildcats six of the last 10 years, including a second-round appearance just last season.
But the Wildcat faithful hadn’t seen a first-round NCAA Tournament game at Bramlage Coliseum since 2003, when K-State beat Harvard before getting upset by Notre Dame in the second round.
On a weekend in March 14 years later, the home crowd got to watch K-State win a home NCAA tournament game one more time, as the Wildcats defeated Drake 67-54 on Saturday afternoon.
Senior Breanna Lewis led K-State with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Kindred Wesemann added 16 points with four 3-pointers.
It took three possessions for K-State to get on the board 2-0 in the first quarter. Drake briefly went ahead 6-2 on a pair of triples from sophomore Sammie Bachrodt, who scored 10 points for the Bulldogs.
But Wesemann, who entered the tournament tied for 32nd in the country with 85 three-pointers, didn’t let herself be outdone. Her three-point play with 7:31 to go in the first quarter sparked a 9-0 run. She finished 4 for 12 beyond the arc.
After the Wildcats added two on a Lewis shot 35 seconds into the second quarter, Drake came roaring back into the contest with a 7-0 run that held K-State scoreless for nearly three minutes.
But the Bulldogs were never able to tear off into their fast-break offense that averaged 83 points per game. K-State reeled them in and ended the Bulldogs’ 22-game winning streak by holding them to 36.5 percent shooting from the field.
In the fourth quarter, despite scoring 19 points, the closest Drake (28-5) came to tying the game was six points.
No. 7 seed K-State (23-10) will play No. 2 seed Stanford (29-5) on Monday in Manhattan. The Cardinal narrowly beat New Mexico State 72-64 in the first game held at Bramlage Saturday afternoon.
