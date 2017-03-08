Big 12 Tournament: Kansas State-Baylor lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

No. 6 Kansas State vs. No. 3 Baylor
WHEN/WHERE: About 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sprint Center.
TV/RADIO: ESPNU; WHB (810 AM)
Projected starters
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.4
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.7
G 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.6
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 11.5
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 11.8
P No. Baylor Ht. Yr. PPG
F 0 Jo Lual-Acuil 7-0 Jr. 9.3
F 5 Johnathan Motley 6-10 Jr. 17.5
F 24 Ishmail Wainwright 6-5 Sr. 5.5
G 22 King McClure 6-3 So. 5.0
G 20 Manu Lecomte 5-11 Jr. 12.4
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (19-12, 8-10): The Wildcats enter the Big 12 Tournament as the conference’s only bubble team. They may or may not have done enough already to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, but most think a victory over Baylor would lock up a spot. K-State has won back-to-back games and beat Baylor the last time they met in Waco, Texas. The Wildcats raced to a 37-22 halftime lead and held on to win 56-54. Johnson made a pair of late defensive plays to preserve the victory.
ABOUT BAYLOR (25-6, 12-6): The Bears finished in a tie for second in the Big 12 standings with West Virginia and Iowa State, claiming the tournament’s No. 3 seed. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games, including a home loss to K-State. But they have won three of their last four, including a victory over the Mountaineers. Motley was chosen first-team All-Big 12 after averaging a double-double in the regular season.
