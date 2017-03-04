Kansas State improves postseason resume with 61-48 victory over Texas Tech

Winning finally came easy for Kansas State during a 61-48 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.
Routine victories have been hard to come by for the Wildcats this basketball season. Every game has seemed to come down to the final possession, regardless of opponent and location. That prompted Bruce Weber earlier this week to call the Big 12’s double round-robin schedule a “grind-out fight.”
This must have felt like a stroll through the park, by comparison.
K-State dominated Texas Tech and notched its first double-digit victory since Jan. 7 when it beat Oklahoma 75-64. It was an important victory. The Wildcats (19-12, 8-10 Big 12) boosted their hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament and ended a four-game losing streak at home that stretched back to Jan. 21. The Red Raiders (18-13, 6-12) didn’t put up much of a fight, losing their ninth consecutive road game.
With the regular season over, K-State will head to the Big 12 Tournament as its No. 6 seed and receive a bye into the quarterfinals. It will play the No. 3 seed on Thursday at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
K-State finished all alone in sixth place in the Big 12 standings.
It was a promising final home game for seniors D.J. Johnson and Wesley Iwundu. Johnson led the way with 19 points and four rebounds, looking more energetic and productive than he has in weeks. Iwundu had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats won consecutive Big 12 games for the second time this season, which puts them within reach of an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament.
Kellis Robinett
