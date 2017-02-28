John Currie to leave K-State for athletic director job at Tennessee

John Currie, Kansas State’s athletic director since 2009, will return to his previous school. Currie is expected to be hired as the next A.D. at Tennessee, according to a K-State source with knowledge of the move.
The source confirmed multiple reports out of Knoxville, Tenn., also reporting the hire. An official announcement is expected later Tuesday. Jimmy Hyams of Knoxville radio station WNML first reported Currie was returning to Tennessee.
Currie will leave Kansas State at perhaps a crossroads period in its men’s basketball program. Wildcats coach Bruce Weber is in his fifth year and has missed postseason play the previous two years.
The Volunteers are replacing Doug Hart, and others rumored for the job included North Carolina A.D. Bubba Cunningham and former Vols football coach Phil Fulmer.
Instead the job will go to Currie, who returns to Knoxville, where he was hired in 1997 as executive director of the Vols’ athletic scholarship fund. He became executive associate athletic director and senior associate athletic director before leaving for K-State.
At Kansas State, Currie oversaw $210 million in facility improvements, including the Vanier Family Football Complex, West Stadium Center and a basketball practice facility.
He hired Weber to replace Frank Martin, a popular coach who left for South Carolina after a NCAA Tournament appearance in 2012.
In 2012-13, Kansas State had one of its best school year in sports, winning or sharing Big 12 championships in football, men’s basketball and baseball.
Kellis Robinett: @KellisRobinett
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
