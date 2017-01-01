K-State women hand No. 12 West Virginia its first loss

The Kansas State women’s basketball team started the new year with a bang by defeating No. 12 West Virginia 86-71 on Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
Senior Breanna Lewis scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Wildcats (11-3, 1-1 in the Big 12). Lewis made 10 of 15 field-goal attempts. Pleasant Hill’s Kindred Wesemann hit four three-pointers and added 16 points for Kansas State.
The Wildcats shot 54.7 percent from the field. They outscored West Virginia in the paint 54-22.
Kansas State used a 13-2 run to build a 17-point lead with 4:09 left in the third quarter.
Chania Ray connected on six three-pointers and scored 23 points for the Mountaineers (13-1, 1-1). West Virginia’s Teana Muldrow made five threes and scored 15 points.
