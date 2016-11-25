K-State women win again at Paradise Jam basketball tournament

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer Pause

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab who was killed riding the Verruckt

1:56 Plaza lights come on as the fireworks go off

2:55 Royals' Ian Kennedy serves food at City Union Mission and talks baseball

1:38 What would happen if Obamacare is repealed?

1:37 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Broncos game going to be nasty

1:27 Watch KU's Josh Jackson squeeze the music out of the ball for portrait

2:11 Mizzou's Charles Harris on senior day, NFL Draft

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends