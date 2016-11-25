K-State women win again at Paradise Jam basketball tournament

The Kansas State women’s basketball team maintained its perfect record with a 69-54 victory over LSU on Friday at the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Wildcats improved to 5-0 with the victory, the second time in three seasons under coach Jeff Mittie they have won their first five games. K-State beat North Carolina State 67-50 on Thursday at the tournament.
Pleasant Hill’s Kindred Wesemann scored 24 points for the Wildcats, including five three pointers. Breanna Lewis added nine points and eight rebounds.
The Wildcats led by two at halftime and got a little breathing room by outscoring the Tigers 19-8 in the third quarter.
K-State, which entered the game ranked No. 1 in the nation in field-goal percentage defense, held LSU to 37.3 percent from the field. The Wildcats made 46.2 percent of their shots, including 11 of 27 on threes, but they committed a season-high 24 turnovers.
LSU, 4-2, was led by Chloe Jackson with 15 points.
Kansas State will play its final game in the Paradise Jam when it faces UTEP at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
