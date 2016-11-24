Kansas State women knock off North Carolina State 67-50

The Kansas State women’s basketball team faced its first test of the season Thursday, and the Wildcats came through with a 67-50 victory over North Carolina State at the Paradise Jam in St .Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Kansas State, 4-0, went on an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter and built a 59-38 lead with 5:04 remaining in the game.
Senior guard Kindred Wesemann, who went to Pleasant Hill High School, led the way for the Wildcats with 17 points. She hit four of seven three-pointers.
K-State sophomore guard Kayle Goth scored 12 points, senior center Breanna Lewis had 11 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals, and junior forward Kaylee Page chipped in 10 points coming off the bench.
Jennifer Mathurin led North Carolina State, 4-1, with 12 points and six rebounds, and Ashley Williams added 10 points.
The Wildcats only shot 38.3 percent from the field, but that was more than good enough because their defense held the Wolfpack to 26.2 percent shooting. Kansas State made nine of its 21 three-point attempts, and North Carolina State connected on nine of 36 threes.
Kansas State outrebounded North Carolina State 45-36.
Neither team got off to a good start. K-State shot 21.4 percent, and North Carolina State made 13.3 percent of its shots in the first quarter. The Wildcats closed out the opening quarter on an 8-0 run. Page hit a three from the top of the key with 2 seconds remaining, giving K-State a 12-5 lead.
The Wildcats increased their lead to 29-21 at the half. Goth scored 10 of her points in the second quarter.
North Carolina State narrowed the lead to six in the third quarter, but K-State went on an 8-0 run and led 48-36 after three periods.
Kansas State will play LSU at noon Friday.
