Big 12 Tournament

March 8, 2017 10:40 PM

Texas rallies past Texas Tech in opening round of Big 12 Tournament

By Kellis Robinett

Texas tumbled to the bottom of the Big 12 standings this season, but they tasted success in the conference tournament with a 61-52 victory over Texas Tech on Wednesday at Sprint Center.

The No. 10 seed Longhorns rallied from 11 down to upset the No. 7 seed Red Raiders in the opening round of the event. They will face No. 2 seed West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The come-from-behind victory will go down as one of the most satisfying of the season for a team that only won 10 games in the regular season. It was certainly hard to beat the finish.

This game appeared over midway through the second half. Texas Tech held a 42-31 lead, the arena was sparsely filled and everything pointed to the Red Raiders winning a low-scoring affair.

Then Texas went on a run – a big run.

The Longhorns outscored the Red Raiders 18-2 over the next 6 minutes to not only get back in the game, but take control of it.

Kerwin Roach led the Texas (11-21) rally by throwing down a pair of sensational dunks. The first was a driving one-hander that brought the crowd to its feet. The other was an alley-oop that gave his team a 49-44 lead with 4:46 remaining.

Texas Tech wasn’t able to regroup.

The Red Raiders (18-14) will now wait to see if they receive an invitation to the NIT or one of the other postseason tournaments.

