2017 Big 12 men’s basketball tournament: Bracket, times, TV information

The bracket is set for the 2017 Big 12 men’s basketball tournament, which runs Wednesday-Saturday at the Sprint Center. Here is the schedule, game times and more information, including TV channels, street closures and where to get tickets.
The schedule
Wednesday’s first round
No. 8 seed TCU vs. No. 9 seed Oklahoma, 6 p.m. on ESPNU
No. 7 seed Texas Tech vs. No. 10 seed Texas, about 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Thursday’s quarterfinals
No. 4 seed Iowa State vs. No. 5 seed Oklahoma State, 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2
No. 1 seed Kansas vs. No. 8-9 seed winner, about 2 p.m. on ESPN2
No. 2 seed West Virginia vs. No. 7-10 seed winner, 6 p.m. on ESPNU
No. 3 seed Baylor vs. No. 6 seed Kansas State, about 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Friday’s semifinals
First two quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Second two quarterfinal winners, about 8:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Saturday’s championship
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m. on ESPN
Tickets?
As of Saturday morning, only a few single all-session tickets ($195 for upper level and $330 for lower) remained available for purchase through the Sprint Center box office, or online at AXS.com.
Other options? Fans of losing teams often sell their remaining tickets as they leave the building. Or look for tickets on one of many secondary market websites, like StubHub, SeatGeek, Tickets for Less, or do a web search to find another ticket reseller.
Fan Fest street closures
Several downtown Kansas City streets will be closed for the Big 12 Fan Fest on Grand Boulevard outside the Sprint Center.
The Fan Fest is a free event that features basketball shooting areas, interactive games, clinics and more. It’s open 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, 2-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Next to the Fan Fest inside the Power & Light District’s KC Live area is the Miller Lite Basketball Fan Fest, which runs all day and is free, but guests after 9 a.m. must be 21 or older. This area will show the games on a video screen and host pregame pep rallies and other entertainment.
Here is more detail about the street closures:
▪ Grand Boulevard (between 13th Street and Truman Road): 10 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Sunday, March 12.
▪ 14th Street (between Main and Walnut streets): 9 a.m. Tuesday through midnight Sunday, March 12.
▪ 14th Street (between Walnut Street and Grand Boulevard): 10 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Sunday, March 12.
▪ Walnut Street (between 13th Street and Truman Road): 9 a.m. Tuesday through midnight Sunday, March 12.
▪ Truman Road (from Oak Street to Walnut Street, including the Grand Boulevard Bridge) 10 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Sunday, March 12.
▪ Also: The Big 12 Run will close multiple streets between 10 a.m. and abour 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. The 5K/12K course map is available at sportkc.org/big-12-run.
