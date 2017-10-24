Big 12 women’s basketball tournament to return to Kansas City in 2020

2:09 Meters coming to clogged City Market parking lots Pause

0:44 Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm

2:45 Incoming Gov. Jeff Colyer reacts to Brownback's U.S. Senate confirmation

0:55 See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter

0:53 Audio: Andy Reid on keeping Bob Sutton

1:20 Watch: 'Smokey' given oxygen, saved from apartment fire

1:59 Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer 'did not dream of being governor' in high school

3:42 What to say and what not to say if you think a teen is considering suicide

0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch