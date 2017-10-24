Big 12 women’s basketball tournament to return to Kansas City in 2020

The Big 12 women’s basketball tournament will return to Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium in 2020.
Ten of the first 21 Big 12 women’s tournaments were played at Municipal but none since 2012. After that season, the event has been played in Oklahoma City and Dallas.
The Big 12 women’s tournament will be played in Oklahoma City in 2018 and 2019.
In 2020, the women’s tournament will run during the same week as the men’s tourney at the Sprint Center.
Municipal was host to the first six Big 12 women’s tournaments.
“It’s coming back to its original home,” said Kathy Nelson, Kansas City Sports Commission president. “And it will be a full week of Big 12 basketball.”
