Missouri State Bears return to NCAA baseball championships

Missouri State is back in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament.
The Bears, who won the Missouri Valley Conference title on Sunday, were placed in the Oxford (Miss.) Regional as a No. 3 seed. Pairings were announced by the NCAA on Monday.
Missouri State (39-15) will play Tennessee Tech on Friday at 2 p.m. Central Time in Oxford, Miss. Tennessee Tech went 48-9 this year.
Host Ole Miss earned the No. 1 seed in the region and opens against No. 4-seeded Saint Louis Friday night.
Missouri State won the Fayetteville Regional last year, going 3-1, before losing twice to TCU in the super regionals.
This is the 11th time the Bears have qualified for the NCAA tournament.
The 16 regional winners will advance to the super regionals June 8-11. The College World Series is June 16-27 in Omaha.
Comments