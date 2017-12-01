Benedictine players celebrated after scoring the lone goal in the semifinals win in the NAIA soccer tournament in Orange Beach, Ala.
Benedictine players celebrated after scoring the lone goal in the semifinals win in the NAIA soccer tournament in Orange Beach, Ala. Submitted photo
Benedictine players celebrated after scoring the lone goal in the semifinals win in the NAIA soccer tournament in Orange Beach, Ala. Submitted photo

College Sports

Benedictine women reach NAIA soccer championship game

The Kansas City Star

December 01, 2017 05:22 PM

The Benedictine women’s soccer team is streaking toward the NAIA championship for the first time.

The ninth-ranked Ravens beat No. 4 William Carey (Miss.) 1-0 in a semifinal match in Orange Beach, Ala. Benedictine is unbeaten in its last 12 matches, 11-0-1.

The Ravens’ first title game appearance will be at 3 p.m. Saturday against either No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) or No. 3 University of Northwestern Ohio.

Anna Romano scored the lone goal in the 47th minute, from 21 yards out, giving her 11 on the season. Ellen Loughman made seven saves for the shutout.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mizzou learned from West Virginia loss

    Missouri guard Kassius Robertson, who scored 19 points against Central Florida, talks after the Tigers held off a late comeback from the Knights on Nov. 30, 2017. Mizzou won 62-59, one game after blowing a 16-point lead against West Virginia.

Mizzou learned from West Virginia loss

Mizzou learned from West Virginia loss 3:03

Mizzou learned from West Virginia loss
Cuonzo Martin: stopping UCF’s 7-foot-6 center was “not an easy thing” 1:56

Cuonzo Martin: stopping UCF’s 7-foot-6 center was “not an easy thing”
Jordan Barnett says Missouri is a “resilient” team 4:05

Jordan Barnett says Missouri is a “resilient” team

View More Video