Benedictine women reach NAIA soccer championship game

The Benedictine women’s soccer team is streaking toward the NAIA championship for the first time.
The ninth-ranked Ravens beat No. 4 William Carey (Miss.) 1-0 in a semifinal match in Orange Beach, Ala. Benedictine is unbeaten in its last 12 matches, 11-0-1.
The Ravens’ first title game appearance will be at 3 p.m. Saturday against either No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) or No. 3 University of Northwestern Ohio.
Anna Romano scored the lone goal in the 47th minute, from 21 yards out, giving her 11 on the season. Ellen Loughman made seven saves for the shutout.
Comments