Pittsburg State ends Northwest Missouri State’s win streak at 38 games

Northwest Missouri State’s quest to own the longest winning streak in Division II history came to end Saturday in Pittsburg, Kan.
Pittsburg State defeated the Bearcats 20-10. Northwest Missouri’s streak ends at 38 straight games, two away from matching the record.
The Gorillas (5-4) scored 17 points in the second quarter to overcome a touchdown deficit. Northwest closed the gap with a field goal in the third quarter, but Pitt State made it a two-score lead on Jared Vincent’s 22-yard field goal with 12:59 remaining.
Northwest had four more possessions in the game trailing by 10. Two ended with turnovers.
The Bearcats’ streak started after they fell in the 2014 NCAA playoffs.
They captured the 2015 and 2016 national championships — the fifth and sixth in program history — with 15-0 records. Northwest Missouri started this season 8-0.
Saturday’s loss comes against an old rival. The Bearcats and Gorillas met in the Fall Classic at Arrowhead Stadium 12 times starting in 2002. The teams have combined to at least a share of all but two MIAA championships since 1989.
Saturday, Pitt State quarterback Thomas LePage passed for two touchdowns, and the Gorillas’ defense held Northwest to 265 total yards.
The Bearcats, who have ranked first in Division II all season, drop into second place in the MIAA behind Fort Hays State, which improved to 9-0 with a 34-7 victory over Emporia State on Saturday.
