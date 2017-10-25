Move over, ’Bama: The most unbeatable team in college football is an hour north of KC

2:17 KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks Pause

2:44 Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games”

4:53 Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment'

1:11 A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

2:02 KU coach Bill Self: 'I'm sure there will be a time where Kansas and Missouri play again'

0:29 Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours

1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

1:00 "It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court

1:51 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives