Tickets to Sunday’s KU-MU men’s basketball game sold out Tuesday afternoon

Tickets to Sunday’s hurricane-relief exhibition game between the Kansas and Missouri men’s basketball teams at Sprint Center sold out nearly as quickly as they went on sale online Tuesday.
Both schools confirmed that their respective allotments for the 3 p.m. game, dubbed Showdown for Relief, are gone. When the game was announced Friday, the schools said they would split the roughly 18,000 seats in the Sprint Center and sell them through their ticket offices.
A representative from the KU ticket office said each school’s allotment was about 9,000 tickets. An email sent to KU basketball ticket buyers said up to 12 tickets could be purchased per account.
Tickets for Mizzou students went on sale at 2 p.m. Tuesday and the school announced 16 minutes later that its allotment was sold out.
The plan for any unsold tickets, had there been unsold tickets, was to place them on sale Wednesday morning to the general public.
The schools have not played one another in a major sports competition, exhibition or otherwise, since the 2011-12 men’s basketball season. Mizzou left the Big 12 for the SEC after that event.
Officials responsible for staging the event say the game will not be broadcast live on TV or streamed on the Internet. Each school will have its own radio broadcast of the game, however.
