Michael Porter Jr.'s Mizzou team meats Devonte Graham and Kansas on Sunday at a sold-out Sprint Center. Greg Branson gbranson@kcstar.com

Tickets to Sunday’s KU-MU men’s basketball game sold out Tuesday afternoon

By Jesse Newell And Aaron Reiss

The Kansas City Star

October 17, 2017 3:23 PM

Tickets to Sunday’s hurricane-relief exhibition game between the Kansas and Missouri men’s basketball teams at Sprint Center sold out nearly as quickly as they went on sale online Tuesday.

Both schools confirmed that their respective allotments for the 3 p.m. game, dubbed Showdown for Relief, are gone. When the game was announced Friday, the schools said they would split the roughly 18,000 seats in the Sprint Center and sell them through their ticket offices.

A representative from the KU ticket office said each school’s allotment was about 9,000 tickets. An email sent to KU basketball ticket buyers said up to 12 tickets could be purchased per account.

Tickets for Mizzou students went on sale at 2 p.m. Tuesday and the school announced 16 minutes later that its allotment was sold out.

The plan for any unsold tickets, had there been unsold tickets, was to place them on sale Wednesday morning to the general public.

The schools have not played one another in a major sports competition, exhibition or otherwise, since the 2011-12 men’s basketball season. Mizzou left the Big 12 for the SEC after that event.

Gary Pinkel’s house has a lot of football stories 4:06

Gary Pinkel’s house has a lot of football stories

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood 1:11

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center 3:01

Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center

KU players looking forward to fundraising exhibition game against Mizzou 2:00

KU players looking forward to fundraising exhibition game against Mizzou

Barry Odom: A.J. Logan handled suspension better than MU coach 1:36

Barry Odom: A.J. Logan handled suspension better than MU coach

KU coach Bill Self: 'I'm sure there will be a time where Kansas and Missouri play again' 2:02

KU coach Bill Self: 'I'm sure there will be a time where Kansas and Missouri play again'

  • A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

    The Kansas and Missouri men's basketball teams have not played each other since 2012, Mizzou's last season in the Big 12 before leaving for the Southeastern Conference. Here's a look back at the two Border War games that season in photos.

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

The Kansas and Missouri men's basketball teams have not played each other since 2012, Mizzou's last season in the Big 12 before leaving for the Southeastern Conference. Here's a look back at the two Border War games that season in photos.

Monty Davis, Rich Sugg, and David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Officials responsible for staging the event say the game will not be broadcast live on TV or streamed on the Internet. Each school will have its own radio broadcast of the game, however.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

Aaron Reiss: 816-234-4042, @aaronjreiss

