KU, Mizzou discussing charity exhibition basketball game at Sprint Center

It’s not the return of the Border War, but this is a step in that direction.
Missouri and Kansas are in talks to play an exhibition men’s basketball game at the Sprint Center.
“We are discussing an event, it is very premature to talk about any specifics,” said Jim Marchiony, Kansas associate athletic director.
Nick Joos, senior associate athletic director at Mizzou, said “we are discussing a special event. It’s an exhibition. There are a lot of moving parts, nothing is finalized yet.”
Carrington Harrison of 610 Sports reported that discussions are ongoing for the game to be played on Oct. 22 and that it would raise funds for hurricane relief.
When asked if the NCAA would allow KU and MU to play an exhibition game for hurricane relief, Marchiony said “we are discussing that now.”
NCAA rules don’t allow for Division I basketball teams to play exhibition games against each other.
Kansas and Missouri have not played men’s basketball against each other since Mizzou left the Big 12 Conference for the SEC in 2012.
In their final meeting as Big 12 opponents, Kansas rallied from a 19-point deficit and beat Mizzou 87-86 in overtime on Feb. 25, 2012. The Tigers had the ball last but couldn’t get off a final shot with in the game’s final 8.3 seconds.
In June, former Mizzou chancellor R. Bowen Loftin told an Alabama newspaper that he believed Jayhawks coach Bill Self was the reason the rivalry had not been renewed.
After the comments surfaced, Self told The Star: “I would think that would probably be something that would be a given when asked a question, ‘Would you like to continue or renew the series?’ I think the obvious answer from his standpoint would probably be, ‘Yes.’ From mine (standpoint) that’s a decision that will be made at a university level, not just at a basketball level.”
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
Alex Schiffer: 816-234-4064, @TheSchiffMan
Comments