Saint Mary basketball player sets Kansas men’s college scoring record

Saint Mary senior guard Grant Greenberg has become the leading career scorer among men’s college basketball players in the state of Kansas.
Greenberg had already broken the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference record of 2,450 points, set by Southwestern College’s Cameron Clark, when the Spires, a NAIA school in Leavenworth, played Southwestern on Saturday. Saint Mary won 104-103 in double overtime and Greenberg scored 49 points, reaching 2,993 for his career and surpassing Danny Manning’s KU men’s record of 2,951.
The Kansas college basketball scoring record is still held by Lynette Woodard, who scored 3,649 career points at KU before women’s basketball was sponsored by the NCAA. The NCAA recognizes Jackie Stiles, a Kansas native from Claflin who played at Missouri State, as its women’s career scoring leader with 3,393 points.
Manning’s career point total ranked 25th on the men’s NCAA all-division career list entering this season. Travis Grant of Kentucky State is the NCAA record-holder with 4,045 points. In the NAIA, John Pierce of Lipscomb holds the men’s career record with 4,230 points.
Greenberg is averaging 27 points per game and leads NAIA Division II men in scoring this season.
“Grant has been one of the greatest basketball players I’ve ever seen on this level,” Saint Mary coach Troy Brown said in a news release on the school’s website. “His work ethic has been second to none, and this scoring accomplishment is only the beginning in what will be a very successful career on and off the court for Grant.”
