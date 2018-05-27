Tommy Morrison's son Kenzie makes quick work of opponent in first KC fight

Kenzie “Son of a Gunn” Morrison delivered a familiar result during his debut in Kansas City.
It took the heavyweight boxing prospect only 40 seconds to earn a first-round technical knockout against an overmatched Galen Brown during the main event of a Carden Combat Sports fight card late Saturday night at T-Bones Stadium. Morrison’s late father, Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, enjoyed 42 knockouts during a successful career that included a World Boxing Organization heavyweight championship.
Morrison (14-0-2) caught Brown of St. Joseph, Mo. with a right hand to the body early and then seized control.
“It was a good clean shot, and I could instantly feel him get weak,” Morrison said. “So I just pushed it from there.”
Morrison followed with two right hooks to the head and a left uppercut as he backed Brown into the ropes. He then used a flurry of lefts and rights before the referee stopped the fight 40 seconds into the first round. The final blow — a left uppercut — sent Brown to the canvas.
“I got a good, clean shot early and then I just tried to finish it off from there,” Morrison said. “I was ready to go home. It was hot and muggy all day.”
Although this was the 16th fight of Morrison’s pro career, it was his first in the city where his father lived and trained.
“I was a little nervous,” he said. “There were some butterflies being in the big city and being around a bunch of fans of my dad. There were high expectations.”
Morrison easily passed the test, earning the 12th knockout of his career.
“It was good to see how explosive he was and how fast he was,” said Kevin Lightburn, who trains Morrison out of Straightright Boxing Gym in Springdale, Ark. “The biggest thing was his punching placement. He placed his punches really well.”
According to BoxRec.com, Morrison entered the bout rated as the No. 34 heavyweight in the United States and 143rd in the world. A basketball standout in high school, the 27-year-old began his pro boxing career in 2014 with no amateur experience.
Brown (44-40-1) was Morrison’s most experienced opponent thus far.
Morrison wore trunks with black and red stripes on one side and red, white, and blue on the other as a tribute to his father. The front of the trunks read “Kenzie” and the back included “RIP Dad.”
“It’s just a tribute to my dad,” he said. “I always like to carry a little bit of him with me. I’m basically trying to fulfill the legacy that he left me.”
Tommy Morrison, who starred as Tommy Gunn in “Rocky V” and finished his career with a record of 48-3-1, died in September 2013 at the age of 44.
Comments