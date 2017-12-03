Darrelle Revis shakes cobwebs but can’t help Chiefs get victory

Fans were spotted wearing their Jets’ No. 24 Darrelle Revis jerseys at Metlife Stadium, but when the Jets made a couple plays against the newest member of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday the crowd seemed to cheer with more gusto.
Revis, who signed with the Chiefs two weeks ago, was back in a familiar setting playing against the team that was his for eight of 10 NFL seasons.
The return to New Jersey wasn’t Revis’ first. He’s played against the Jets as a member of the Patriots and Bucs. Still, there was a bounce in his step. “I was really excited to play,” he said.
But not thrilled to see his new team lose 38-31. The Chiefs had a miserable day on the defensive side, although Revis was only on the field for half of it.
“I took him out for the second half only because of the number of snaps,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He was up to 39 snaps, and that’s plenty for him. He’s getting back into the game.”
Revis hadn’t appeared in a game this season. He started on Sunday at cornerback and missed a couple of open-field tackles. He was credited with five tackles.
“I was trying to dust off the cobwebs,” Revis said. “I haven’t played in 12 months, so I’m getting back into the mix of things.”
The Chiefs were seeking help for a defense that had kept the team close in previous losses to the Giants and Bills. But on Sunday, the unit had perhaps its worst day of the season.
The Chiefs surrendered 488 total yards and could never seem to get off the field. The Jets ran 85 plays to the Chiefs’ 46 and held a possession time advantage of 42:49 to 17:11.
Those edges occurred because the Jets converted 13 of 20 third downs and made their only fourth-down conversion.
The Jets’ go-ahead scoring drive was the most maddening to the Chiefs. The Jets snapped the ball 10 times after reaching the Chiefs’ 10. A chip-shot field goal that would have given the Jets a two-point lead came off the board when tackle Bennie Logan was penalized for unnecessary roughness. A holding call on cornerback Steven Nelson on third down from the 4 refreshed the downs for the Jets, who eventually went ahead on quarterback Josh McCown’s 1-yard keeper.
But Revis, who joined the team in the midst of a skid that has reached six losses in its last seven game after a 5-0 start, said he’s been around long enough to know change can occur.
“We are still in a great position,” Revis said. “We just have to win. A win will cure everything and change this locker room around.”
