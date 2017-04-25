Veteran KC sportscaster Frank Boal to retire from TV

How long has Frank Boal covered the Kansas City sports scene? His first assignment as a sports broadcaster in the market was to report on the Kings’ NBA playoff series against the Houston Rockets in 1981.
The Kings remained in Kansas City for four more years before moving to Sacramento, Calif. Boal stayed in KC for the remainder of his professional career, which will come to an end June 29 with his retirement as sports director for KSHB-TV (Channel 41), the station announced Tuesday.
No more make-up/hairspray or suits. I'm retiring from TV 6/29. 36 yrs here, 41 in biz. Thx KC, without your acceptance it doesnt happen. pic.twitter.com/X92dA5nrN3— frank Boal (@realfrankboal) April 25, 2017
For nearly four decades, Boal has covered some of Kansas City’s greatest sports moments, including the Royals’ World Series championships in 1985 and 2015 and more than a dozen Chiefs playoff seasons under six different head coaches.
He covered the U.S. Open in 1983 as Tom Watson sought to defend his championship. If the sporting event was important to a Kansas City and regional audience, Boal likely was there.
That wasn’t the plan when he arrived from Green Bay, Wis., where he had been a weekend anchor.
“When I got here I had no intention of staying,” Boal said. “I figured I’d be here three or four years and work my way back to the East Coast.”
Boal grew up in Pittsburgh and attended Villanova on a football scholarship. He was a three-year starter at running back, elected to the school’s athletic hall of fame, and later became an assistant coach before embarking on a career in the media.
“Once I had been in Kansas City for a while I really wanted to stay,” Boal said. “For me it was a perfect fit and I’ve really been blessed.”
Boal spent 28 years at WDAF-TV (Channel 4) until taking a buyout in 2009. He joined KSHB in 2010 and became sports director in 2015. Boal also has been a regular contributor for WHB (810 AM) since 2001, and will continue his role on the sports talk radio station after stepping down from KSHB.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
