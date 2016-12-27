Top KC sports stories of 2016: Chiefs celebrated; Royals celebrated, then faded

44:22 Facebook Live: Chiefs chat with Sam Mellinger and Terez Paylor Pause

3:02 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Andy Reid on Dontari Poe's TD, Justin Houston's status

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:02 Surveillance shows armed robbery in parking garage near the Plaza

3:07 Johnson County Sheriff Frank Denning calls it a career

0:47 Dontari Poe on TD pass: 'I was in Coach Reid's ear, like a true offensive player'

1:13 All hail the Christmas cab

0:43 High school basketball game ends in three buzzer-beaters

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends