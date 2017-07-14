University of Missouri missed the opportunity to address 2015 racial protests directly

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 Seven things about Mizzou's declining enrollment Pause 2:04 Hunger strike student Jonathan Butler reacts to president resignation 1:03 Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:02 Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 2:54 In 2010, burglars pulled off an "Ocean's 11" heist of a Plaza jewelry store 1:16 Ned Yost after Danny Duffy, Royals lose pitching duel to Rangers 2:25 Danny Duffy on loss to Rangers: '130-foot hits' beat us 2:49 Royals' Nathan Karns to undergo surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome 8:41 Step by step instructions on how to photograph a total eclipse on August 21st 1:22 Royals' Ned Yost on finding playing time for Jorge Soler Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Jonathan Butler and other members of Concerned Student 1950 hold a news conference on the University of Missouri campus. Earlier Monday, Tim Wolfe, president of the university system, resigned from his position amid racial tensions. Butler, a 25-year-old along@kcstar.com

Jonathan Butler and other members of Concerned Student 1950 hold a news conference on the University of Missouri campus. Earlier Monday, Tim Wolfe, president of the university system, resigned from his position amid racial tensions. Butler, a 25-year-old along@kcstar.com