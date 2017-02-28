Ian Grillot’s pastor: His faith taught him what is right

I remember when Ian Grillot left for boot camp. He kneeled, and Marines or Navy corpsmen and I all put our hands on him to bless him. When he came home, we were grateful for his service and so proud.
But never so proud as we were at the role he played at Austins Bar & Grill. First, as peacemaker, then as protector from the actions of a man whose life has been deeply affected by anger, alcohol and hate. Now Ian speaks about how tragedy is bonding us together.
But why did Ian do it? It’s what he knows is right. It’s what he learned from his family, the Corps and our faith.
On Ash Wednesday, I will make the sign of the cross upon Ian’s forehead in ashes. “Remember that you are dust, and into dust you will return”: Knowing Ian has come very close to returning to dust will make that ancient phrase have different impact this year.
That cross traces his baptismal cross, “to proclaim Christ through word and deed, care for others and the world God made, and work for justice and peace.”
It’s what we believe. Thank God for Ian, who just showed us how to live it.
The Rev. Susan
Langhauser
Senior pastor
Advent Lutheran Church
Olathe
