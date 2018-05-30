Don’t rush to condemn the 30-year-old slacker who lives in his parents’ basement

Michael Rotondo, left, sits during an eviction proceeding in Syracuse, N.Y., brought by his parents, Mark and Christina, of Camillus. The two parents confer with their lawyer, Anthony Adorante, in the court gallery behind. Rotondo told the judge Tuesday, May 22, 2018, he knows his parents want him out of their home. (Douglass Dowty /The Syracuse Newspapers via AP) Douglass Dowty AP