The plane facts in politics: McCaskill, Hawley are safer on the ground

Missouri's favorite aviatrix, Sen. Claire McCaskill, has flown into turbulent skies again.
The Democrat admitted this week that a recent campaign swing wasn't just a ground-based affair, as she had implied. On occasion, McCaskill hopped on a private plane, flying to places apparently too inconvenient to travel to by recreational vehicle.
Well, the RV was in pretty bad shape. "The broken drawer drove me crazy," McCaskill told Politico.
Predictably, Republicans pounced. McCaskill's problems with unpaid taxes on a plane are well-known in Missouri.
"Fly Air Claire," suggested the National Republican Senatorial Committee. "Why don’t you give up using your luxury jet for the next 147 days?" asked likely opponent Josh Hawley. "Come live like the rest of us."
Aw-shucks populism is pretty cheeky from someone who went to Stanford and Yale. Generally, though, it's sound advice: McCaskill, and all Missouri political candidates, should pledge to campaign only by ground this year.
This will help them understand the hideous condition of the state's roads.
It might also give them a few minutes to think more about the people's needs, and less about their own creature comforts.
