Letters: Readers discuss outdoors coverage, Robert De Niro and immigrant children

Youth fishing
I want to express my disappointment in The Star’s coverage of the outdoors — topics such as hunting and fishing.
Months ago, I emailed a notice about the National Youth Fishing Association’s Missouri division. This is a big organization, and with the rise in interest at the high school and collegiate levels, I thought maybe The Star would be interested in covering the championship tournament June 17 at Stockton Lake.
This league has been a growing success, with more than 300 boats fishing in tournaments all over the state. Weigh-in will be at 2 p.m. in the park below the dam.
William Farmer
Kansas City
Remembering Katy
More than 20 years ago, my sister-in-law Suzy called to say her best friend, Katy — Kate Spade — was coming to Chicago to autograph handbags at Neiman Marcus. I grabbed the stroller and headed to the train.
As we headed up Michigan Avenue, I caught a glimpse of the long line of elegant North Shore women wrapped around the block. We slowly made it inside the store, and there she was, holding court. She was dressed in a darling little black dress, open-toe pumps and bare legs despite the Chicago chill (thank you for freeing us from those dreadful hose) — and her signature up-do coiffure.
She spotted us in the crowd. “Cassie, oh my God, I haven’t seen you in forever! Come up here!” Our elevated status drew envious stares. She signed my purse (I cherish it to this day), and off we went, content in sharing a special moment with the beloved fashion icon from our hometown.
Katy’s bubbly personality, warm Midwestern charm nurtured in the Brookside of our youth, charisma and joy of life were simply infectious.
We women have complex relationships with our purses, but my Kate Spades will always hold a special place in my heart.
Cassie McQueeny-
Tankard
Dallas
Seeing double?
Is it possible that President Donald Trump actually met with one of Kim Jong Un’s body doubles? Or did Kim meet with one of Trump’s body doubles while the president played golf? Or maybe two body doubles met in Singapore and neither one knew it?
The world is curious.
Joe Scalet
Edgerton, Kan.
Low mileage
An observation about the Singapore summit: Would you buy a used car from either of those guys?
Joel Pelofsky
Kansas City
Everyone’s rights
I was taken aback by a Wednesday letter’s attack on Robert De Niro because he dared to speak out as a “liberal actor.” (13A)
Actors are citizens. They vote and have as much right to speak out as anyone. As for the petty reference to him being a “gang member,” that is a half-truth. De Niro did no harm and committed no crime. I believe he and many of his fellow actors do more compassionate giving to this country than most.
As for the remark about criticisms of President Barack Obama, I believe far worse was said about that president, and he took it like a gentleman.
What De Niro was denouncing should make us all sit up and write letters, be frightened and be ashamed. We have the makings of a dictator leading this nation. That should make for sleepless nights and hard praying.
God had better keep a close eye. We need his intervention.
Camille Buccero
Independence
The right label
The second paragraph of Thursday’s story, “Trump jabs McCaskill over use of plane” begins, “The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news outlet …” (4A)
Fairness would dictate that in the future, you should begin references to your publication with “The Kansas City Star, a liberal news outlet …”
Nancy Brown
Kansas City
Human outrage
Children in tent cities in the desert in the middle of summer? Temperatures of 110 to 120 degrees? (June 12, KansasCity.com, “Trump looking to erect tent cities to house unaccompanied children”)
How many children might die? How can the government possibly provide adequate care for 10,000 to 11,000 children?
Why are religious leaders of all faiths not loudly condemning this action? I can speak only for the faith in which I was raised (Christianity), but I seem to recall that Joseph, Mary and Jesus had to seek a safe haven in another land to escape Herod. I also seem to recall that Jesus said, “What you do to the least of these, you do to me.” I’m pretty sure other faiths have similar sentiments of charity, compassion and humanity.
Is advancing a party agenda (Democrat or Republican) really more important than being a decent human being and saving lives? Where is the outrage of the American people to this travesty?
When will we band together and demand an end to this policy of tearing children from their parents’ arms? I am 70 years old, and I have never seen this country further from being “great again.”
Sharon Nichols
Shawnee
Comments