Letters: Readers discuss Mike Parson’s tone, Trump’s summit and the Army’s birthday

With the recent dysfunction and animosity in our state and federal politics, new Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s speech to legislators was a refreshing breath of fresh air and common sense. (June 12, 4A, “‘Our wounds will heal,’ Gov. Parson tells lawmakers gathered in joint session”)
One can only wish our Kansas congressional delegation would study the governor’s words, take them to heart and restore respect for each other, respect for the process and respect for the people they represent.
R. Will Townsley
Overland Park
Art of the raw deal
President Donald Trump may pretend he’s a savvy business titan, but he’s just a four-time loser who used bankruptcies to weasel out of his lousy business deals.
As president, he’s been a weak and incompetent negotiator. North Korea gets concession after concession, and in return we just get empty, unverifiable promises. (June 13, 1A, “Trump agrees to end military drills in summit with N. Korea”)
The trade war with China that Trump bragged was so easy to win? It’s turned into a bailout of the Chinese telecom ZTE.
And Russia? I don’t even know where to start.
Trump’s tactics are lame and predictable: Talk tough at first. Then cave in to all the other side’s demands and pretend it’s a great victory.
Trump lies unceasingly, but his lies are so transparent they’re worthless. He can be manipulated by anyone who can lay on the fake flattery.
The world’s dictators are laughing at us, and we’re stuck until the 2020 election.
Steve Simon
Leawood
In just three days, President Donald Trump managed to alienate our closest allies and kiss up to a brutal dictator during an embarrassing, made-for-TV summit.
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is called trustworthy, honorable, talented and loved by his people — his assassinated relatives might disagree — while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is labeled a dishonest and weak backstabber with “a special place in hell.” (June 13, 9A, “Trump: Trudeau criticism will cost Canada ‘a lot’”)
Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin got what they wanted and are probably swilling vodka in self-congratulations. But our allies and longstanding friends are left licking their wounds, with no choice but to fight back against Trump’s financial and personal insults. With friends like the U.S., who needs enemies?
Worse yet, while our relations with allies and our moral standing in the world take a hit that could take decades to repair, our elected officials seem to have lost their voices.
Only those not running again or in failing health have had the courage to speak out. The rest are apparently more concerned about getting re-elected and avoiding the wrath of Trump’s tweets than about the long-term standing of America in the world.
How sad for our country.
Douglas Winn
Fairway
The Army’s people
On this day 243 years ago — July 14, 1775 — the U.S. Army was “born” when it was established by the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia.
Our nation was built on the backs of soldiers who fought for freedom. And for centuries, soldiers have continued to defend those freedoms.
For the last four decades, the soldiers raising their right hands for the American way of life have volunteered to do so. The all-volunteer force has transformed the way we work toward peace and our stability as a nation. It has also overhauled the level of quality we require in our recruits.
There is a reason the U.S. Army is one of the most respected organizations in the world: its people. Our U.S. Army is filled with fully qualified, trained and educated individuals who have a desire to serve.
Help celebrate this year’s Army birthday by connecting with local soldiers and veterans to learn more about what the Army has to offer youth in our community.
Kathleen Moffatt
Commander,
U.S. Army Kansas City
Recruiting Battalion
Kansas City
No easy answer
With every shooting (school, mass or otherwise), the cry goes up for more gun control. This happens because calling for increased gun control is easy for our politicians, so-called liberals and media, and it gives the uninformed the impression those people are doing something to alleviate gun violence in America.
Unfortunately, more gun control is not the answer. It is treating the symptom, rather than the disease.
Decrying guns is easy. Pinning down the real problems of mental illness and today’s young people’s tendency to resort to violence is much more difficult.
I grew up in a different era from today. Yes, we owned firearms, yet physical violence was relatively rare and at worst might result in an after-school fistfight.
I am deeply concerned about this change in attitude. It’s not the firearms that are the problem. It’s the willingness to resort to violence (with any weapon) and the nation’s failure to address mental health issues that keep me awake at night.
Lewis Case
Osawatomie
