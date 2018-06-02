Letters: Readers discuss the NFL kneeling controversy, Greitens and Trump pardons

Kneeling rule
The new NFL rule regarding players’ behavior during pregame ceremonies has been wrongly characterized as a reaction to the players protesting the national anthem. I believe it is a protest against systemic racism in our society.
It reminds me of the protest by Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympics. The Black Power salute they made is often now referred to as the Human Rights Salute.
I also think about a discussion I had at that time around the family dinner table. We were debating the actions of the American sprinters.
With all the righteous indignation of a teenager, I sounded off on the disrespect they had shown. I was sure that I could count on support from my father — well-read and well-spoken, he also had fought in the Pacific during World War II.
Imagine my surprise when he told me he supported the athletes. I remember saying, “You are a Marine, and you fought for that flag. You could have died on Saipan. How can you think their behavior was appropriate?”
He just gave me a sad smile, shook his head and said, “Oh, Jean, what do you think we were fighting for?”
Jean Stalcup
Lenexa
Victory for decency
Gov. Eric Greitens finally decided to resign. (May 31, 1A, “Greitens’ resignation part of unusual agreement”) No surprise.
His ascent to power was swift and his downfall ugly and brutal. Fancying himself a Trumpian outsider, Greitens promised to “clean up” Jefferson City. Instead he became embroiled in charges of sexual misconduct, computer tampering and using his charity for illegal purposes.
Like Trump, Greitens claimed he was the victim of a “witch hunt.” Unlike Trump, Greitens actually served in the military.
Well, for once, corruption lost and decency won in Missouri. How long will it take before corruption goes away and the rule of law and decency prevails in D.C.?
Dennis McIntyre
Kansas City
Womb to tomb
I beg to differ with the letter writer’s definition of conservative versus liberal people. (May 31, 12A, Letters) He said conservatives would ban abortion. Great, so far.
But then he says liberals would feed and clothe those children after they are born, implying that we pro-life people would not do the same. That is where his definition goes awry.
We pro-lifers love those sweet babies from the womb to the tomb. We do feed them. We do clothe them. We do take care of them in their end-of-life days.
We just don’t necessarily think that job falls completely on the government’s shoulders.
Teresa Long
Grain Valley
Truth takes holiday
The Trump administration’s propaganda machine hit its stride with the claim that only 64 people lost their lives as a result of the hurricane in Puerto Rico. (KansasCity.com, “Study estimates higher death toll in Puerto Rico post-Maria”)
Since the actual number has been estimated by reliable sources as something north of 4,600 souls and climbing, I wonder if any Trump supporters will have the courageto call a liar a liar. Or will they make the excuses we have heard many times before and say there may have been slight exaggeration?
Truth has been on an extended holiday since the last presidential election, and integrity left town with it. The nation’s founders were concerned about the naivety of a pure democracy and put certain checks in place to avoid having an uneducated, gullible electorate choose our leaders. Their plan didn’t work this time.
Steve Shaft
Prairie Village
Vote against slams
To the Missouri Senate Campaign Committee, which I am unable to find contact information for:
I have received several postcards from you. All of them are negative slams against candidate Lauren Arthur in advance of the special election Tuesday. Not one of them mentions anything about the credentials of Kevin Corlew.
I will not vote for candidates who campaign by slamming their opponents.
PJ Carlyle
Kansas City
Boxer’s pardon
President Donald Trump issued a posthumous presidential pardon to Jack Johnson. (May 25, 3B, “Trump pardons late boxing champ Jack Johnson”)
In my opinion, the majority of presidential pardons are for political purposes as opposed to righting a previous wrong. I do not question the president’s motive for issuing the pardon but rather question why no previous president issued a pardon to Johnson.
No doubt the racial atmosphere in the 1910s contributed to the conviction of Jack Johnson. The question is why now and not before?
Robert M. Keyserling
Odessa, Mo.
