Letters: Readers discuss Greitens, the end of ‘Roseanne’ and Republican candidates

Greitens’ deal
I’ll admit that I am happy Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has resigned. (May 31, 1A, “Greitens’ resignation part of unusual agreement”) I thought the scandals surrounding him were distracting the state government from more important things.
However, I can’t help feeling a bit angry about the situation.
I believed St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner when she said her actions weren’t “a politically motivated witch hunt.” But you know what makes this look suspiciously like a politically motivated witch hunt? Dropping the charges in exchange for Greitens’ resignation.
If the prosecutor’s office had enough information to indict him, then Ibelieve it was its duty to take it to trial and see justice done.
Now, I don’t have all the facts that Gardner does, but it seems we let politics get in the way of justice, and that does not sit well with me.
Greg Taylor
Lee’s Summit
Kansas candidates
I was more than troubled to read in The Star that many Republican candidates heading into the midterm elections are eager to ally themselves with Donald Trump because they like what he is doing. (May 29, 6A, “For Kansas candidates, Trump looms large as primaries near”)
As a voter, I find myself asking what specifically they like.
Is it the consistent lying (more than 3,000 fact-checked since he took office), his preying on women, his willingness to separate families to make sure immigrants fleeing from tyranny do not find safe new lives in our country, his efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and thereby rob many Americans of health services, his efforts to defund Planned Parenthood so reproductive health services will no longer be available to the many poor women who cannot afford them or the draconian tax bill he and his fellow Republicans rammed through Congress by touting it as helpful to the middle class, when it dramatically helps the top 2 percent and balloons the national debt for the rest of us in perpetuity?
What am I missing, Republican candidates?
Janelle Lazzo
Roeland Park
ABCs of TV
Not exactly a profile in courage that ABC decided to shut down the new “Roseanne” show because of a stupid tweet she wrote. (May 30, 5A, “ABC cancels ‘Rosanne’ after star’s offensive tweets”)
Two things of importance: ABC does not believe in free speech rights for conservatives and has set impossibly high standards for other shows (with liberal hosts) to meet.
The smart thing, the American thing, would have been to inform the public that ABC believes that Americans have the right to say what they think even if some believe it to be offensive. Then let the viewing public decide to watch or not to watch.
Now that ABC has decided it will not air racist/hate speech, it will have to fire anyone who has said that Christianity is a mental disorder or who cannot speak of our president without calling him a Nazi, a thug, a racist or many other untrue things.
Time for ABC to clean house or to show its hypocrisy.
Calvin Oyler
Olathe
Spreading lies
Good to hear from South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, who contradicted President Donald Trump’s ridiculous story about a spy in his election campaign. (KansasCity.com, “Gowdy disputes Trump’s ‘spy’ claim, says FBI acted properly”) Just another piece of Trump fake news garbage debunked by someone with a brain, this time a fellow Republican.
But what troubles me is that the only Republicans who will speak out against our tweeter-in-chief are those who are not running for re-election. It’s clear that Republicans who value their political careers more than truth and the American rule of law lack the guts to tell Trump to shut up.
And my plea to the media: Stop covering the Trump administration’s lies. Do not give air time to people you know are not telling the truth. Besides, Fox News has them covered and doesn’t need any help.
Scott Roby
Lenexa
Supreme movie
When I opened the door to the movie theater showing “RBG,” I expected to see a handful of heads silhouetted against the screen. To my surprise, the theater was nearly full.
Well, it was Memorial Day, and it was very hot outside, but did that really explain why enough people to almost populate the entire theater would be there to view a documentary about a Supreme Court justice?
That thought, the splendid movie itself, learning about the early life and work of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the applause at the conclusion of the film made my day.
Karen I. Johnson
Westwood
