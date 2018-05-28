Letters: Readers discuss Eric Greitens’ ambition, condescending Democrats and Greg Orman

Presidential run
It has been said that name recognition is often one of the primary factors in elections. This certainly seems plausible in the case of President Donald Trump.
In view of the growing name recognition for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, could this philosophy also eventually put him in the White House — apparently one of his fervent goals?
Charles Ballew
Kansas City
In a name …
How about we honor two black icons — Martin Luther King Jr. and Prince — with one street name: “MLK Boulevard, formerly known as The Paseo.”
Tony Bradley
Parkville
What a shame
I like Dave Helling — honestly, I do. The first paragraph of his May 16 column, “Sorry isn’t enough. Why isn’t Greitens ashamed?” is right on about Missourians trying to sort out the whole sordid affair. (11A)
Whether Gov. Eric Greitens will resign, stay in office or be impeached is a political question to be answered by him or the legislature. As for having shame, only the governor can answer, but he has apologized several times.
Helling also mentions several notable Democrats who have resigned because of their indiscretions and correctly calls out Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton as beyond shameless.
We have the favorite scapegoat of the left, the God-fearing evangelical folks, and their guilt by association with the GOP and Trump. But let’s not forget these famous politicians’ statements:
“They get bitter; they cling to guns or religion.”
“If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.”
“I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”
“I am not a crook.”
“You could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables.”
No wonder public perception of government and the media is low, with this hyper-partisanship.
James L. Atkinson
Kansas City, Kan.
I’m out, Chiefs
A Chiefs fan clings to hope: next season, next team, next time. But as owner Clark Hunt oppresses the rights of players while carrying on his father’s legacy and contributing to his profits, I will consume no piece of Chiefs media. Game over.
About 70 percent of NFL players are black. Fans idolize them as competitors. As neighbors?
The wage disparities, incarceration rates and education inequities plaguing black Americans make a comfortable home in Kansas City. Black people are about 30 percent of the population but 69 percent of its homicide victims, according to censusviewer.com and kcmo.gov/police.
Homicides are increasing — a trend likely to continue disproportionately affecting black Kansas Citians, including, of course, Chiefs fans and players. Players who assumed the fans who respected their bodies would also respect their minds. Players who believed by kneeling, they were standing for justice.
Professional athletes are more than vessels of entertainment. Athletic ability and annual income do not exempt one from racial inequity, nor should they prohibit any American from the right to peaceful protest.
In his response to President Donald Trump in 2017, Hunt made his guiding principle clear: the almighty dollar.
I’ll spend the next season voting with mine.
Amanda Moser
Kansas City
In it for Orman
The iconoclastic independent gubernatorial candidate Greg Orman stands athwart not only the two-party system, but also the entire Kansas political climate.
A pragmatist, Orman has a post-partisan platform that prioritizes education, health care, infrastructure, transparency and growing the state economy.
Orman has a profoundly successful business background. Moreover, as an entrepreneur, he has created several private-sector opportunities for many Kansans.
He has an understanding of how to balance a budget and create economic growth.
Further, Orman has built companies that are committed to corporate responsibility, specifically with a focus on environmental responsibility. His sense of responsibility and innovative mindset are fitting complements to the governorship.
As a Kansan who feels disenfranchised by the partisan candidates in the gubernatorial field, I have concluded that a vote for Orman will bring dignity back to the executive branch and will empower the bipartisan coalitions that have recently formed in the legislature.
Jack Campbell
Shawnee
Wasted session
Why did Missouri Republican legislators sideline a proposal to ban lobbyist gifts? Why did they let the medical marijuana bill die?
Come on: I’m waiting for an explanation (or excuse). While we’re on the subject, what did you do this session?
Vicky Keeton
Liberty
