Letters: Readers discuss quizzing Greitens’ accuser, renaming KCI and political correctness

Blame the victim
I was angered to read the questioning that the victim of Gov. Eric Greitens had to endure by his attorneys. (May 24, 5A, “Greitens’ team grilled woman about sexual practices, bathing suits”)
What do her bathing suit, piercings or reading preferences have to do with the allegations against the governor that were presented and found credible?
This is the exact reason more victims fear exposing these types of crimes.
Judy Rector
Blue Springs
Why are investigators permitted to ask the alleged victim of an egregious sexual crime about her clothing, her movie and book experiences, and humiliating details of the assault upon her? I thought we left such questions behind in the miniskirt days.
Is this still the reason so many predators escape prosecution?
Naive and deluded she may have been, but she is still the victim of a predator who deserves prosecution. It was not the victim’s fault.
Barbara Loots
Kansas City
Why not there?
For those who think we should name the new KCI airport terminal after Martin Luther King Jr., I have one question: If the airport in his hometown, now called Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, is not named in honor of King, why should we here in the Midwest bestow such an honor on him?
While his place in history on a national scale is deserved and unquestioned, surely there must be someone with more of a historic impact for the Kansas City area who could be honored.
Or have we named too many things after President Harry Truman?
Ed O’Toole
Kansas City
KC’s own icons
I was surprised to see that Kansas City is considering naming the new airport terminal after Martin Luther King Jr. Although he certainly deserves to be honored by the city, I fear that naming the terminal after him would overlook the civil rights contributions made by Kansas Citians. If I had a choice, I would prefer it be named after one of them.
One woman who deserves consideration is Lucile Bluford. She was a lifelong civil rights activist who ran The Call newspaper for many decades. She fought to be enrolled in the University of Missouri School of Journalism after being refused admission because of her race. This fight helped lead to the university’s integration.
Another woman to be considered is Esther Brown. After growing up in Kansas City, she launched the fight against unequal, segregated schools in Johnson County. The integration of schools in Johnson County started a movement ultimately leading to the landmark Brown (no relation) v. Board of Education court case.
These women are two of many Kansas Citians who made significant contributions to the civil rights movement. The city would do well to continue elevating and celebrating its local history and residents.
Richard Pund
Overland Park
No longer needed
The recent events at the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s Class 6A boys golf state tournament were very unfortunate. (May 22, 2B, “SM East, and rule book, overcome BV North for golf title”)
Blue Valley North players violated the letter of the law by discussing club selection. For it to be strictly enforced in a tournament of this magnitude is disappointing.
However, much of the blame must lie with the KSHSAA.
The penalty for discussing club selection is silly and unnecessary. I find it impossible to fathom how the mere discussion of a club on a particular shot would drastically alter the leaderboard.
The rule is bad. The format of the state golf tournaments is worse.
Kansas is one of the few states that crown their golf champions with one-round state tournaments. Most states use two rounds, and a few even go to three.
Had there been a second round, North could have swallowed the bitter pill and regrouped over 18 more holes. Instead, the KSHSAA has decided to save a few dollars to the detriment of every young man and lady who plays golf for his or her high school.
The one-round state golf tournaments need to join dinosaurs, the Edsel and Montgomery Ward in extinction for the good of the game.
David Steinle
Russell, Kan.
Just say it
I understand the complaints about politically correct speech. It does at times stretch reality.
However, the conservatives’ use of euphemisms to cover what they are truly thinking is also a form of hypocrisy: “enhanced interrogation,” “fair and balanced,” “trickle down,” “extraordinary rendition,” “traditional marriage,” “border realignment.” These are just some that I took from recent events.
No wonder we are polarized. We cannot even make ourselves understood to one other.
John Nelles
Shawnee
