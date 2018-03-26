March for Our Lives, identity politics and the Jayhawks’ big win

Some messenger
We saw another protest by those on the left for gun control and the removal of our Second Amendment rights under the nuanced “gun violence” moniker, only this time they used children as props. (March 25, 1A, “‘We have had enough!’ March for Our Lives rally in Kansas City draws thousands in demonstration to end gun violence”)
Gun violence and attacks by the mentally ill have nothing in common. Gun control isn’t going to stop gang violence or criminal activity, and the protesters know that.
This is really about the liberal elite disarming the peasants — the same thing they have been trying to do since the 1960s. I also laughed when the face of the protest became a bisexual teenager. That gave away who is really behind this movement.
They always have to inject identity politics into everything they do. I guess they simply couldn’t help themselves.
Frank Green
Kansas City
Hopeful sign
March 24, 2018 at 2 p.m.: This was the moment I realized my generation had the support of the country pushing us forward. This was the moment I saw hundreds of people proudly thrust signs in the air, telling legislators they have had enough. This was the moment Mayor Sly James took the stage at the March for Our Lives.
Sly James is my role model because of his active support of young people rising up in the wake of the shooting in Parkland, Fla. It was inspiring to see a man of such stature, who has much going against him, stand up in front of his city and proclaim that he sees the future in the eyes of the generation that has become vocal about the gun control we so desperately need.
As I listened to James encourage me to exercise my right to vote against politicians who back reckless use of assault weapons and accept donations from the NRA, I felt something stir within me: hope. Hope that I, as an 18-year-old woman, may see my country rise out of this pit we have dug for ourselves. Hope that enough has finally become enough.
Anna Campbell
Kansas City
Weapons tech
I know it’s been said many times, but it apparently needs repeating: Since assault weapons hadn’t been invented when the Second Amendment was written, how can it “offend” the Second Amendment to outlaw them?
If you gun lovers want to carry single-shot muskets with you wherever you go, go for it. You wouldn’t be able to do much harm.
Kudos to the kids who are standing up to the horrible NRA.
Diane Capps
Kansas City
High stakes
What do Americans have to fear with President Donald Trump’s appointment of John Bolton to become national security adviser? How about the administration starting a preventive or preemptive war in Asia, as Bolton wrote in a recent Wall Street Journal commentary headlined “The Legal Case for Striking North Korea First”?
Narrowly focused and leanly supported, the column doesn’t mention the catastrophic human and economic costs of such a war: millions to tens of millions of South Korean, Japanese and American casualties, and damage to South Korea’s and Japan’s economies. America’s economy would suffer, and the shock to the global economy would be unmistakable. Think a second 21st century Great Recession or a worldwide depression.
A neo-conservative war hawk, Bolton has also called for war against Iran, including while the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran was being negotiated. He denigrated the effort in a New York Times commentary headlined “To Stop Iran’s Bomb, Bomb Iran.”
Trump and Bolton, along with Mike Pompeo — nominated for secretary of state and another war hawk — will not be shy about steering our nation down a path to two major wars. A compliant Congress will not constrain them.
Americans should be scared.
Myron J. “Mike”
Griswold
Leavenworth
On board with Sly
After reading Sunday’s article on Mayor Sly James, I would love to see him run for president of the United States, or at least governor of Missouri. (17A, “Sly James’ youth shaped his plan to heal KC’s racial divide”)
And I would be happy to work for his campaign.
Vicki Cooper
Pleasant Valley
KU hoops joy
I admit I’m a little giddy this morning. In addition to KU beating Duke on Sunday night, I’m looking forward to them making it 1988, 2008, 2018. (March 26, 1A, “Kansas heads to Final Four”)
Jayhawk history may be repeating itself. Here we come, Final Four.
It’s breathtaking and unbelievable.
Jim Babcock
Robinson, Kan.
