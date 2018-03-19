Letters: Readers discuss Russia’s cyber war, LGBT discrimination and student protests

Mueller’s target
Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating crimes against the United States. He is conducting an autopsy of the crime to glean facts about who was involved, what their intent was, why the crime was committed and where the evidence will lead — as to criminal conspirators and co-conspirators.
So why is one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers spouting off about closing the autopsy? (March 18, 1A, “Trump’s lawyer: End Russia probe now”) The investigation isn’t about Trump. It’s about an act of cyber war committed against the United States of America.
A lengthy investigation was conducted after the 9/11 attacks. Mueller’s investigation into a like event should not be interfered with by an attorney with ties to a politician.
Paul Comerford
Blue Springs
Not ‘special’
Reading Steve Rose’s opinion column Saturday was depressing. (11A, “Give Colyer a pass on LGBT issue for now”)
First, why should we allow discrimination and harassment of any group? Rose says it is commonly believed that giving LGBT people “special treatment” is controversial. Giving people respect and kindness is controversial?
Second, I find it sad and frustrating that politicians sell their character for votes. If Gov. Jeff Colyer supports protecting the rights of all people, including those who are LGBT, he should say so, regardless of what the conservative Kansas Republican Party says.
Susie Rawlings
Leawood
Run it and kill it
Why is it a surprise that services such as education and health care are being cut to the bone? Remember the 1986 Taxpayer Protection Pledge from Americans for Tax Reform?
That group’s president, Grover Norquist, famously said, “I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub.” Large numbers of elected officials signed on to murder government.
This is what we want, evidently. We keep electing these people who hate the government they are in charge of.
Larry Hitchcock
Westwood Hills
Different penalty
I offer heartfelt appreciation to The Star for calling for a stay of Tuesday’s scheduled execution of Russell Bucklew and for calling for abolition of the death penalty. (March 18, 24A, “The death penalty doesn’t deserve to live. Abolish it,” “Greitens should halt planned execution”)
The editorials are well researched and clear about not being soft on horrible crimes, but affirming our need as citizens to hold values of life and justice. They rightly name our current shameful companionship with nations whose justice records we would deny. The editorials express important concerns about race, innocence, legal representation and mental illness.
The very fallibility of the death penalty at every level should require Missouri to move to abolition. Thank you, Star.
Jane Fisler Hoffman
Missouri Clergy Alliance
for Alternatives
to the Death Penalty
Raymore
Kansas schools
According to the story, “Kansas schools need up to $2 billion, report says” (March 17, 1A), a consultant’s report calls for an inordinate increase in funding for public schools, which would lead to an immense increase in taxes.
An increase on that scale would divert money either from other vital state priorities or from the families who pay the taxes, all on the orders of an unaccountable court for the benefit of unproductive administrators. It’s an attempt to make the ineffective public school monopoly inescapable by confiscating all available resources.
It’s unworkable. It’s unjust.
Kevin Fogarty
Kansas City, Kan.
Wrong message
As a 68-year-old grandmother of a graduate and a present student at Park Hill South High School, I am very disappointed and saddened about the way the district handled the student walkout Wednesday at Park Hill High.
These kids are scared, concerned and angry and have lost faith in the adults in control, including educators, parents and lawmakers. What a great moment to address those concerns and validate the students’ fears, along with showing sympathy and empathy for those students killed and their families.
But the school decided to turn the demonstration into a punishable event. How very very sad that you could not follow the examples of other schools in the area and around the nation that supported their students.
These students are our future lawmakers, and what you did taught them not to think outside the box for solutions and not to take a stand. You, who are educators, above anyone else, should be eager to prepare our youth for the real outside world.
Marcia Maddox
Kansas City
