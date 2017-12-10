Letters: Readers discuss evangelicals’ support for Roy Moore, trial by accusation and Catholics’ views on climate change

Moore or less
Roy Moore has been campaigning in churches throughout Alabama with the tacit, if not full, support of evangelicals in the state and country. This is taking place amid the allegations of many women who brought to light how Moore, while an assistant district attorney in his 30s, sought out teenage girls.
Many of the voices you hear are those of President Donald Trump and ministers of churches who decry the thought of voting for a Democrat for the vacant Senate seat. (Dec. 5, 8A, “Trump offers full support for embattled Moore”)
Apparently, many voters in Alabama believe a Republican facing multiple charges of pedophilia is preferable to anyone with a “D” behind his or her name. Stated reasons include Trump’s agenda, future Supreme Court justices and other things.
I wonder how the evangelical vote would turn out if the ballot looked like this:
Senate candidate for Alabama
▪ Roy Moore (R)
▪ Jesus Christ (D)
The definition of hypocrisy: behavior that contradicts what one claims to believe or feel.
Michael J. Niemeyer
Independence
Sexual accusations
I don’t doubt many of the recent accusations have basis in fact, but what has happened in this country to “innocent until proven guilty” and “trial by a jury of your peers”?
Some of the accused have admitted their transgressions and accepted the results of such. But there are many more who have been found guilty by their colleagues and our headline-seeking media and have been fired, forced out of their positions or suffered humiliation based on accusations of offenses that were supposed to have happened decades ago with no witnesses.
Has trial by accusation become the standard in this country? If that is the case, no one, male or female, young or old, is now or will be in the future exempt from the results.
Michael Costello
Olathe
Religious liberty
As a black man, I was party to an incident at a gas station not far from the Colorado border in which the store clerk saw me coming. She shut down her cash register and, from the look on her face, I knew I was not wanted there. I made up my mind after entering that I would go to another store.
Fortunately, a white customer was right behind me, and the lady did her job and served me and the other customer.
I acted on my own judgment. I was at liberty to act in a way that would satisfy both parties.
No matter what laws are on the books, everybody is free to act as they want as long as no harm is inflicted. (Dec. 6, 10A, “Court seems split in wedding-cake rights case”)
But it causes me to wonder how and when we act upon all the liberties afforded to us in the Constitution.
I hope that line between church and state and using one’s own judgment will be our collective guide for the next 200 years.
James M. Kilpatrick
Kansas City
Clean Power Plan
I write to oppose repeal of the Clean Power Plan.
The Catholic Church to which I belong recognizes climate change as a moral issue because the effects of this reality damage human life and dignity, especially among the poor and vulnerable. For this reason, Catholics attended the EPA’s recent hearing in West Virginia and emphasized the U.S. bishops’ support for the Clean Power Plan as a means to care for our common home.
I am grateful for such prophetic witness, and I ask that other people of faith similarly contact the EPA by the Jan. 18 deadline for comments on the repeal proposal and express support for the Clean Power Plan.
Coal and fossil fuels are not sustainable energy and are harming our environment. Sustainable forms of energy offer safe opportunities for employment for coal workers. Scientists confirm that human activity is causing climate change, and Pope Francis at the 2015 Conference of Bishops stated, “Climate change is a problem which can longer be left to a future generation. When it comes to care of our common home, we are living in a critical moment of history.” Please support the Clean Power Plan.
Sister Helen Mueting
Atchison
