Letters: Readers discuss abortion laws, Republican courage and Terry Goodman

Don’t go back
An unintended consequence of tighter abortion laws is a reversal to the illegal, unsafe conditions of old. And information is out there via the internet for the desperate.
Doris A. Duke
Overland Park
Conscience needed
Sens. Jeff Flake, John McCain and Bob Corker speaking out against their party’s president reminded me of Sen. Margaret Chase Smith’s Declaration of Conscience attacking the tactics of Sen. Joseph McCarthy. She later led the censure of McCarthy, putting nation and principles above party.
The Republican Party is now faced with a watershed moment. Does it ignore the flagrant lying of the president? Does it allow the president to violate international agreements and walk away from world leadership and respect? Does it allow the danger of nuclear war through bullying bluster?
Does it sit idly by, ignoring the venality of a president who considers some white racists “good people” while attacking black athletes protesting assaults on unarmed men as sons of bitches? Does it ignore attacks on Gold Star families and on the heroic actions of a prisoner of war? Does it support a man with no moral compass who never has to ask God for forgiveness?
If you are a Republican office holder, do you want your children to pattern their behavior on President Donald Trump? If not, you should have the fortitude and love of country that Smith demonstrated in 1950 and Flake, McCain and Corker demonstrate now.
Bond Faulwell
Overland Park
Experience
I worked for Overland Park as a senior assistant city attorney and legal counsel for the Community Development Committee for 22 years. Virtually all that time, I worked with Terry Goodman, and I found him to be as dedicated, honest, knowledgeable and hard-working as anyone I have ever worked with.
He always acted in the best interests of the city and its residents.
I understand why new residents with no experience with the city might think showing up for a few council meetings is enough preparation for elective office, but they are wrong.
I strongly believe that Goodman’s attempt to persuade his last-minute opponent to get more experience and knowledge before seeking elective office was in the best interests of the future of the city, which depends not only on the good intentions of candidates but also on their knowledge and experience with government. (Oct. 22, 1A, “Politics? Bullying? 2 argue over calls and texts”)
An outsider can’t imagine how difficult and complex the work of the mayor and City Council is. Overland Park is a very successful government. Why take a chance with a newcomer with no experience?
Bart Budetti
Olathe
Tax cuts
A recent guest commentary opposing proposed federal tax cuts was written by Washington’s Center for American Progress Action Fund, which opposes Republican policies, no matter how much they would help taxpayers and Missouri’s economy. (Oct. 19, 17A, “GOP tax plan helps monopolies and hurts us all”)
The column used the bogeyman of monopolies, with the beer industry as an example. But as any visit to the nearest Aldi demonstrates, the beer industry is certainly not a monopoly.
In fact, Missouri’s dozens of microbreweries, which employ thousands of residents and generate millions of dollars of economic activity, are exactly the type of operations that would benefit from a small-business tax cut. It would allow them to keep a little more of their earnings to expand and raise worker wages.
Take it from a real Missouri farmer: Proposed federal tax cuts would help cash-poor farmers make needed improvements, give their workers raises and revitalize their rural economies.
Kalena Bruce
Chairwoman, American
Farm Bureau’s
Young Farmers and
Ranchers Committee
Stockton, Mo.
Not for us
I think the new GOP tax plan would be a giveaway for the rich. Most small-business owners are in business to make money. Extra income is spent on new cars, vacations and so on.
If they needed another employee, they would hire one. It is not like, “Oh, look, we have extra money — let’s hire someone.”
This is a lame excuse for a tax cut by the top 1 percent.
Corky Lewis
Lee’s Summit
Warning sign
Joseph Ellis, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Founding Brothers: The Revolutionary Generation,” wrote that a “universal law of political life” is to “never interfere when your enemies are busily engaged in flagrant acts of self-destruction.”
Democrats take heed.
Jim Siress
Overland Park
Comments