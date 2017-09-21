“They are performers, and it is enough for them to do what people pay them to do, whether it be play music or football.” - Carl LaSala, Leawood
“They are performers, and it is enough for them to do what people pay them to do, whether it be play music or football.” - Carl LaSala, Leawood ALLISON LONG The Star
“They are performers, and it is enough for them to do what people pay them to do, whether it be play music or football.” - Carl LaSala, Leawood ALLISON LONG The Star

Letters to the Editor

Steve Kraske gets it wrong about Bono, U2 and politics

September 21, 2017 3:31 PM

Let it rest

In his Sept. 16 “Short take: C’mon, Bono, tell us what you really think,” Steve Kraske was disappointed that Bono and U2 did not go far enough in their performance in Kansas City because they did not publicly bash the president. (11A)

Why is it necessary for performers or football players or any non-political public figures to give us their opinion about their politics? They are performers, and it is enough for them to do what people pay them to do, whether it be play music or football.

I realize it may be popular in some circles to be anti-President Donald Trump, but he is our president and will be for the next several years. Get over it.

Carl LaSala

Leawood

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

New $1 billion KCI Airport terminal to be designed and built by Maryland-based Edgemoor

New $1 billion KCI Airport terminal to be designed and built by Maryland-based Edgemoor 2:05

New $1 billion KCI Airport terminal to be designed and built by Maryland-based Edgemoor
Zach Hannon discusses how he coped with news from the past few months 0:58

Zach Hannon discusses how he coped with news from the past few months
Chow Town Live from Shio Ramen Shop 3:50

Chow Town Live from Shio Ramen Shop

View More Video