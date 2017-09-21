Steve Kraske gets it wrong about Bono, U2 and politics

Let it rest
In his Sept. 16 “Short take: C’mon, Bono, tell us what you really think,” Steve Kraske was disappointed that Bono and U2 did not go far enough in their performance in Kansas City because they did not publicly bash the president. (11A)
Why is it necessary for performers or football players or any non-political public figures to give us their opinion about their politics? They are performers, and it is enough for them to do what people pay them to do, whether it be play music or football.
I realize it may be popular in some circles to be anti-President Donald Trump, but he is our president and will be for the next several years. Get over it.
Carl LaSala
Leawood
