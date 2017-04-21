Letters: Readers discuss Edgerton Elementary School, Rep. Kevin Yoder and yoga at Benedictine College

School facts
Recently, I was contacted by a real estate agent who represents a large, well-known company. This lady wanted to know if we would be interested in selling our property and listing it with her.
We had a long conversation, and she told me something about Edgerton Elementary School that was not good. I could not believe what she said.
I wanted to find out the facts, so I went to the school and talked to the principal, Nancy Woolery, about what I had been told.
I could tell by the look on her face that she was disappointed.
Here is what Woolery told me: Edgerton Elementary is a Title I school and about half the students receive free or assisted lunches. Despite that fact, Edgerton Elementary consistently scores above the state and district averages on all state assessments. It is also the only school in the district to receive the Governor’s Achievement Award in the 2015-2016 school year, and it has received that award nine times.
I want to congratulate every student and faculty member on all those accomplishments.
Needless to say, if we ever decide to put our property on the market, it will not be with the lady I talked to or the company she represents.
Richard L. Gall
Edgerton
Not magical
Am I wrong, or is Rep. Kevin Yoder becoming the ever-increasingly shrinking congressman?
Where are the actual town hall meetings, not the phone-in town hall meetings that lack spontaneity? Why do we not see him doing interviews on local TV stations, taking questions from reporters regarding his positions on issues? Why did he not tell us how he was planning to vote on the recent health-care bill?
Has he become Houdini because he is trapped between the ultraconservative Koch brothers, who can anoint him senator or governor, and a district with moderate leanings that could cause him to lose his seat in 2018?
S. Noel Smith
Overland Park
Shining examples
I applaud Janelle Lazzo for her guest commentary, “Yoga’s ‘mysticism’ shouldn’t spook Benedictine College administrators.” (April 17, 9A)
It is an example of how to embrace diversity and be nourished by it. It is a message that gives a worldview of abundance in which we are enriched by other cultures and traditions. With a worldview of scarcity and fear, we have to protect ourselves from each other.
This article was appropriately connected to the editorial in the same Star issue, “Corporon and LaManno challenge Kansas City to be kind.” (8A) From their suffering and losses, Jim LaManno and Mindy Corporon are radiant examples of forgiveness, bringing new life into a diverse community through education and understanding, our key to peaceful coexistence.
Patty Wernel
Overland Park
Word choice
As a member of the Citizens Task Force on Violence, I am pleased and proud of the work we did and grateful to The Star for its extensive coverage of our recommendations and the laudatory editorial. (April 21, 12A, “There’s no silver bullet for Kansas City’s violent crime issue”)
However, I was dismayed by the headline using the words “silver bullet.”
Because we are concerned about the extreme gun culture in our country, our group has developed a thesaurus of more than 70 words and phrases that refer to guns and shooting. Although we clearly understand that words do not cause violence, we created this to illustrate how often we use these phrases and offer suggestions of how to avoid them.
For example, “silver bullet” means a perfect solution. “Under the gun” means you are busy. “Worth a shot” means trying. We believe if people become aware of these phrases, perhaps it will cause them to think about the gun culture that exists. It certainly won’t eradicate it, but it will raise awareness — and that is a good first step.
Judy Sherry
Board Chair
Grandparents Against
Gun Violence
Kansas City
Trump’s first 100 days
On Oct. 22, 2016, Donald Trump presented his “revolutionary” 100-day “game-changing plan,” the “Contract with the American Voter” at a speech in Gettysburg, Pa. Saturday will mark his 100th day as president.
