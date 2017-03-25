Letters: Readers discuss littering, public broadcasting and an unpleasant encounter with George Brett

Combat littering
I frequently drive in the Blue Springs and Independence area, and am discouraged by all the trash I see along highways and roads in our towns and cities.
What happened? I thought we were supposed to be taking better care of our environment.
It’s disheartening to see plastic bags floating along the ground and in trees — not to mention the danger they pose to wildlife.
Do we really need plastic bags? I don’t mind using canvas or boxes. I’ve never seen anyone carrying plastic bags at Aldi.
Maybe we need to start using those old advertising campaigns from the 1970s, like the crying Indian commercial.
Please, “Give a hoot — don’t pollute!”
Renee McCormick
Independence
Great institutions
Kliff Kuehl the CEO of KCPT, wrote an excellent guest commentary about the value of public media — KCPT and its partners in particular. (March 23, 13A, “Public media unifies culture”)
Most of the funding for public media is not provided by the federal government. It comes from subscribers and underwriters.
Kansas City has another treasured public media resource that would be affected by the proposed budget cuts: KCUR radio. Now in its 60th year, the NPR affiliate and its professional, dedicated, hard-working staff consistently deliver in-depth news reports, features and arts and culture stories to its listeners.
It has a steadfast commitment to reporting local and regional stories that affect Kansas City on a daily basis. KCUR and all other public stations provide so much on very limited budgets, so the loss of that funding would have a profound impact on the services they give their communities.
If you watch, listen to or support public media in any way, please make your voice heard about the proposed funding cuts.
Mary Hutchison
Kansas City
Among the many things that make America great are our public schools, libraries, museums and public radio and television.
Encourage your legislators to put money into institutions that have built America, rather than an inert concrete wall.
Janelle Ramsburg
Prairie Village
A sly invite
I loved the way your invitation was issued to the White House occupant. (March 24, 12A, “Dear Mr. President, your invitation to Kansas City awaits”)
But of course the tongue-in-cheek subtlety will probably not be understood by such a great and bigly brain. A really wonderful brain!
Faye VanLandingham
Kansas City
Inviting waste
I am troubled by the huge proposed increase in defense spending. Pentagon officials are famous for paying big prices for items any of us can buy cheaper at a local store, for sweetheart deals for special contractors and for doing a poor job of integrating women with same rights and privileges as men. Now we want them to have a lot more money. This doesn’t sound smart to me.
President Donald Trump says we want to be able to win wars. You can’t win a war unless you fight in one. This type of thinking bothers me. Surely there must be a better way to spend taxpayers’ money.
Bill Betteridge
Independence
Bad example
As long as baseball has existed, little boys have aspired to be professional players. Some have had that dream come true, and others have not.
But baseball continues to exist thanks to players who have made it fun and exciting, from Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Stan Musial to David Ortiz, Lorenzo Cain, Salvador Perez and Eric Hosmer.
My grandson was lucky enough to travel to Surprise, Ariz., to see his Royals at spring training. He loved every minute of it, except for one.
I want to thank Cain for being so gracious about signing for these little kids. Manager Ned Yost, Cheslor Cuthbert and Drew Butera also wowed them.
George Brett, I want to thank you for showing kids how not to act when they grow up and become major league players. You provided the only unpleasant minute of a dream trip for an 11-year-old.
If I had been there and had seen how you looked at my grandson and threw that ball at him, I would have thrown the ball back at you.
Your negativity and unfriendliness to these kids will never be forgotten. Talk about a spoiled and overrated player.
Karen Zentz
Raymore
Comments