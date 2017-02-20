Letters: Readers discuss Americans for Prosperity, the comics and a Johnson County airport

Give more info
Once again, The Kansas City Star has published an opinion piece without sharing information that would help readers determine the philosophy behind its central premise.
Author Jeff Glendening is identified in the Feb. 17 Opinion section as Kansas state director of Americans for Prosperity, which happens to be a think tank with close ties to the Koch family. (13A, “Reckless spending caused Kansas budget crisis”)
He even cites a study by the Kansas Policy Institute (another Koch-backed body) to bolster his case for smaller government and stingier spending on such extravagances as health care for poor children and families.
The concept of sharing a variety of political and philosophical viewpoints is a good one, but I’d like to think my hometown newspaper would make an effort to identify their origins.
Pat Bates Jernigan
Mission
Tasteless cartoon
I occasionally scan Scott Hilburn’s “The Argyle Sweater” in the comics section of The Star to find something funny or amusing. I’ve yet to crack a smile.
Imagine my utter disbelief the morning of Feb. 16 when I saw the following: a male patient in a hospital dressing gown, being told by a doctor, with what appears to be a book in his hand, “OK, hands on the exam table.” The caption below read, “Lee Harvey Oswald and the Texas Schoolbook Suppository.”
I found this dismal attempt at humor in egregiously bad taste and wonder why The Star even considered printing it. I wonder how many of your other readers feel the same way.
The guy is just not funny. Pathetic, perhaps, but not funny.
Tom Karczewski
Kansas City
No JoCo airport
Gov. Sam Brownback, you have destroyed the economy and education in Kansas. Focus on fixing what you have destroyed instead of planning what you would like to destroy next — our airports in the metro area. (Feb. 12, 1A, “Brownback touts Johnson County airport to rival KCI”)
Shirish. R. Shah
Overland Park
Any ideas Gov. Sam Brownback has about building a new airport or upgrading an existing airport in Johnson County to rival Kansas City International Airport should never get off the ground.
Imagine hundreds of large commercial jets roaring several thousand feet overhead daily. Forever. Property values would plummet.
Also, KCI is served by Interstate 35, I-29 and I-435. A Johnson County airport would be accessed almost exclusively by I-35. No matter what upgrades to KCI are ultimately determined, at least it’s located in the right place.
Brownback is just trying to act as if he’s doing something about the fiscal mess his policies have created in Kansas. His airport ideas will never fly.
Steven Jackson
Olathe
Insider access
For a mere $200,000 membership at Mar-a-Largo resort, you have the unprecedented chance to dine at a table right next to the president. You might even see an emperor or president of another country.
And, just think, if an international crisis occurs, you’re right there, listening to how the president and his aides are planning to respond.
Karen Fitzgerald
Kansas City
Recognize worth
The travel ban dominates the news and social outlets, but I am worried about the more lasting effects of the administration’s use of tools that seem to dehumanize people and peddle fear.
I am worried that the ban is a cog in a machine of dehumanization of groups of people — a machine that, if given momentum, could go on to devour others, making none of us safe.
We must replace tactics that fail to recognize the worth of all people with ones that identify the marginalized, victimized and disenfranchised. We can protect our nation’s interests without differentiating ourselves from humanity.
We should be cautious of the subtleties of the messages that are being pushed in the name of nationalism and security.
Casey Cardwell
Overland Park
Bad cuts
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, your budget cuts to the handicapped and needy are terrible.
Perhaps you could foreclose on a couple of widows and close an orphanage or two.
Tom Overfelt Sr.
Independence
Real achievement
In a matter of weeks, President Donald Trump has managed to make America grate again. Amazing.
Bruno Gavriloaia
Kansas City
