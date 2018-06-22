Missourians deserve to know if Greitens administration violated open records laws

Screenshots may prove former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff violated state open records laws. But a protective order issued earlier this week by Cole County Judge Jon Beetem has put the search for the truth on hold.
Beetem’s decision prevents attorney Mark Pedroli from questioning under oath Greitens or members of his staff about the use of the text-message-erasing Confide app to destroy public documents.
The ruling is troubling to transparency advocates. Government officials are required to retain copies of records that pertain to public business, and using an app that automatically destroys messages is dangerous uncharted territory.
The judge’s order came on the same day Pedroli uncovered evidence that at least two people in Greitens’ office used the text-destroying app to discuss public business, a flagrant violation of the Missouri Sunshine Law.
Incredibly, attorneys representing the governor’s office say the law only applies to "documents that exist." If the information has been destroyed, and the governor’s office technically never possessed the texts, the Sunshine Law doesn’t apply, they argued.
Why not just follow the law?
Knowingly destroying public records violates the state’s open records law, Pedroli told The Star. Allowing this would set a dangerous precedent.
“When you send a message over Confide, you’re destroying the original message,” Pedroli said. “The defendants are saying, ‘If we destroy it, that’s it. That’s the end of the road.’ ”
At least 20 people on Greitens’ staff used Confide. But earlier this week, Beetem told Pedroli he needed to subpoena Confide to prove that records of conversations still exist in order to move the case forward. It’s unknown if the app manufacturer will comply.
For his part, Greitens admitted he used Confide to communicate with his taxpayer-funded staff. But he denied he used the app to communicate with government officials outside his office, with lobbyists or to discuss pending legislation or policies of the governor’s office.
Staff members testified they only used the app for non-substantive matters such as logistics and scheduling. If that's the case, then why did they need the app at all?
The case illustrates the need for legislation to strengthen the state’s open records laws. No government entity in Missouri should be allowed to use technology to flout the law.
Earlier this month, Pedroli suggested that Gov. Mike Parson and his office abandon Greitens' legal strategy opposing allowing discovery in the case. Greitens, under pressure and enveloped in scandal, resigned June 1.
Attorneys for the governor's office, Barbara Smith and Robert Thompson, are slowing the process, Pedroli said.
“Mike Parson has to decide if the office of governor will continue to stonewall or let the investigation go forth,” Pedroli said then.
Weeks later, the answer is clear: Eric Greitens and his team may never have to answer to Missouri voters for their alleged misdeeds while in office.
Missourians deserve to know whether Greitens violated the law — and they deserve a new-and-improved law to ensure that no other public officials can steal the former governor's playbook.
Comments